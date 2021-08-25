The woman behind the development of mRNA-based vaccines against coronavirus

With her research, biochemist Katalin Karikó laid the foundation for the development of RNA vaccines against the coronavirus. Now she is being honoured for this by the Würzburg Societas Physico-Medica.

She is "the woman behind the vaccine breakthrough", as Euronews writes. She made "a discovery that now seems worthy of a Nobel Prize to many experts", according to the Süddeutsche Zeitung. And for the New York Times, she is "the woman who helped protect the world from the new Corona virus".

In all three cases, the biochemist Katalin Karikó is meant. Born in Hungary, she has been working in the USA since 1985 at the University of Pennsylvania and more lately at BioNTech as a Senior Vice president.

Her research focuses on RNA-mediated activation of the immune response. She thus paved the way "for the production of mRNA-based vaccines, on which great hopes currently rest in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic", as the Ärzteblatt writes.

Highest award in the life sciences at the University of Würzburg

Katalin Karikó is now being honoured for her work with the highest award in the life sciences at Julius-Maximilians-Universität Würzburg (JMU) in Bavaria, Germany: the Würzburg Physical-Medical Society, the Societas Physico-Medica, and the committee of the Theodor Boveri Prize have awarded her the Theodor Boveri Lecture 2021.

With this award, the society honours "outstanding scientists whose excellent work has opened up new possibilities in biomedical research and its application to humans", as the laudation states.

Decisive breakthrough after years of work

Without the fundamental work of Katalin Karikó, it would not have been possible to develop an effective vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 within such a short time."

Professor Manfred Schartl, Chairman of Physico-Medica

Related Stories

"Prof. Karikó has not let herself be deterred from pursuing her research despite numerous setbacks and many obstacles. This allowed her to achieve the decisive breakthrough after years of work in the laboratory," adds Professor Utz Fischer, spokesperson of the Biozentrum.

Date for the award ceremony is still open

This is the first time the Societas Physico-Medica has awarded the prize to a woman. Previous winners were the renowned scientists Edward De Robertis, Erich Nigg, Graham Warren and Denis Deboule.

Exactly when Katalin Karikó will give her "Theodor Boveri Lecture" has not yet been decided. The date for the award ceremony is also still open. However, the members of the prize committee are confident that an opportunity will be found in early 2022.

The Societas Physico-Medica

The Würzburg Physical-Medical Society (Societas Physico-Medica) was founded in 1849 as one of the first medical-scientific societies in Germany. Its "fathers" included the scientists Franz von Rinecker, Rudolf Virchow and Albert von Koelliker.

The aim of the society was and is to point out commonalities between medicine and the natural sciences and to promote their subjects. In addition, it wants to motivate physicians to work scientifically. It also offers students the opportunity to participate in current research projects during their studies.

The current chairman of the society is Professor Manfred Schartl, senior professor at the JMU Biocentre and previously holder of the JMU Chair of Physiological Chemistry.

Source:

Julius-Maximilians-Universität Würzburg, JMU

Posted in: Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

In Australia, high vaccine hesitancy among most vulnerable to COVID-19
Utah warns of Delta variant eroding COVID vaccine effectiveness
Plant-based virus-like particle vaccine induces durable immune response against SARS-CoV-2 variants
Study finds high risk groups rejecting the COVID-19 vaccine in England
SARS-CoV-2 vaccine efficacy is strongly correlated with antibody neutralization levels
Early clinical trial data in for whole virus COVID-19 vaccine candidate
South Australian-developed SARS-CoV-2 vaccine shows promise to prevent COVID-19 lung infection
FDA approves COVID-19 mRNA vaccine that uses fundamental Penn technology

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine safe and efficacious in adolescents according to a new study