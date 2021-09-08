KA Imaging’s Reveal™ 35C Included in WHO Compendium

KA Imaging’s Reveal™ 35C has been included in the World Health Organization’s (WHO) compendium of innovative health technologies for low-resource settings, launched August 31, 2021.

This compilation features emerging technologies assessed and found to potentially improve health outcomes, the quality of life, or offer a solution to unmet medical needs. The WHO performs technical, health technology, regulatory system, quality system, management, and safe use assessments.

The information provided is manufacturer-reported and meant to inform professionals in the medical field about the advantages and challenges involved with implementing innovative health technologies in low-resource settings.

This fifth edition of the compendium prioritizes the need for COVID-19 response and other current health issues.

Reveal 35C is the world’s first portable dual-energy X-ray detector. It has both USA FDA 510(k) clearance and a Health Canada Medical Device Licence. It is currently being used at two clinical sites in Canada, with promising early results. The application for use screening COVID-19 pneumonia is of particular significance now.

About KA Imaging:

A spin-off from the University of Waterloo, KA Imaging specializes in developing innovative X-ray imaging technologies and systems, providing solutions to the medical, veterinary, and non-destructive test industrial markets. For more information, visit www.kaimaging.com.

Posted in: Life Sciences News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    KA Imaging. (2021, September 08). KA Imaging’s Reveal™ 35C Included in WHO Compendium. News-Medical. Retrieved on September 08, 2021 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210908/KA-Imaginge28099s-Reveale284a2-35C-Included-in-WHO-Compendium.aspx.

  • MLA

    KA Imaging. "KA Imaging’s Reveal™ 35C Included in WHO Compendium". News-Medical. 08 September 2021. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210908/KA-Imaginge28099s-Reveale284a2-35C-Included-in-WHO-Compendium.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    KA Imaging. "KA Imaging’s Reveal™ 35C Included in WHO Compendium". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210908/KA-Imaginge28099s-Reveale284a2-35C-Included-in-WHO-Compendium.aspx. (accessed September 08, 2021).

  • Harvard

    KA Imaging. 2021. KA Imaging’s Reveal™ 35C Included in WHO Compendium. News-Medical, viewed 08 September 2021, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210908/KA-Imaginge28099s-Reveale284a2-35C-Included-in-WHO-Compendium.aspx.

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »