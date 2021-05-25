KA Imaging signs with Alpha Imaging for distribution in the USA

KA Imaging has signed a distribution agreement in the USA with Alpha Imaging. Hospitals, medical facilities, and practices from 14 states can now acquire Reveal™ 35C through Alpha Imaging, one of the largest distributors of medical imaging equipment in the country.

Robert Moccia, VP of Sales for KA Imaging in the United States and Canada, is thrilled to have made this agreement.

“Our partnership with Alpha is a big step towards KA Imaging’s vision to bring innovative X-ray everywhere. Alpha Imaging’s 30+ year track record of providing Imaging equipment to some of the most prestigious healthcare institutions in the US gives KA Imaging the access and credibility to excite the market with our technology and ultimately improve patient care” said Moccia.

The addition of KA Imaging’s Reveal 35C adds yet another advanced imaging technology to our robust portfolio of medical imaging offerings. Single exposure subtracted chest imaging will provide clients with a low dose and cost-effective alternative to traditional dual- energy systems. We are excited to partner with KA Imaging.” Michael Perrico, CEO of Alpha Imaging

Reveal 35C is the world’s first and only portable dual-energy X-ray detector. The detector provides radiologists with three unobstructed images in a single shot that are free from motion artifacts. Reveal is currently being used in two clinical trials, for detecting both lung cancer and pneumonia (including COVID-19) with great initial success.

About Alpha Imaging:

Alpha Imaging LLC, headquartered in Ohio, is one of the largest independent sales and service providers of advanced medical imaging equipment in the United States.

Alpha is celebrating over 30 years in the imaging industry and Alpha Imaging partners with leading global manufacturers to deliver state-of-the-art products and services that meet the clinical, operational and economic needs of the U.S. healthcare market. One of Inc. Magazine’s fastest growing companies for 10 straight years, Alpha Imaging builds customer loyalty with a personal touch rarely seen in today’s medical imaging marketplace.

About KA Imaging:

A spin-off from the University of Waterloo, KA Imaging specializes in developing innovative X-ray imaging technologies and systems, providing solutions to the medical, veterinary, and non-destructive test industrial markets. For more information, visit www.kaimaging.com.