New Brand Identity from KA Imaging for Patented Dual Energy Technology

Canadian manufacturer KA Imaging unveiled a new brand identity for its patented dual-energy technology. SpectralDR™ is currently built into the Reveal™ 35C detector. The new brand is in line with the company’s strategy to expand its presence in the X-ray market.

Image Credit: create jobs 51/Shutterstock.com

“The Reveal™ 35C detector is a breakthrough and the first in an exciting product roadmap,” said Fernanda Fraga, Marketing Manager of KA Imaging. At this time, Reveal™ 35C detector is available for sale in Canada, the United States, and other countries globally. Earlier this year, the company announced plans to develop an integrated mobile system powered by its SpectralDR™ technology.

KA Imaging’s SpectralDR™ technology enables dual-energy subtraction, providing bone and tissue differentiation with a single standard X-ray exposure. It acquires three images simultaneously (DR, bone and soft tissue dual-energy X-ray images). The technology mimics the workflow, dose and techniques of state-of-the-art mobile DR X-ray detectors.

“It's a 3-in-1 solution, as in three images with one exposure to radiation and no extra work. Having a DR plus the supplemental spectral bone and tissue images allows for better diagnosis and faster reading,” said Dr. Phil Templeton, radiologist, and Chief Medical Officer of KA Imaging. The spectral images provide enhanced visualization of different conditions like lung nodules, pneumonia, tips of lines and tubes, pneumothorax and retained surgical bodies.

Adding a name to the patented technology simplifies the message to the industry.

SpectralDR™ addresses the drawbacks of previous dual-energy subtraction or bone suppression approaches Dr. Karim S. Karim, CTO of KA Imaging

Conventional dual energy is not mobile and uses two exposures, while bone suppression image quality is limited and cannot provide bone images. “SpectralDR™ really takes general X-ray to the next level because you can get true bone and soft tissue subtracted images every time plus a DR image in one exposure at the lowest dose. If it’s low dose, 3-in-1, and mobile and single exposure, you can bet it is powered by SpectralDR™, said Karim.