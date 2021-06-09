KA Imaging signs Australian distributor - Regional Health Care Group

Medical distribution company Regional Health Care Group (RHCG) will now be bringing KA Imaging’s innovative X-ray technologies to Australia and New Zealand.

This agreement ensures sole rights to RHCG as KA Imaging’s distributor.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for KA Imaging that moves us towards fulfilling our vision of innovative X-ray everywhere. We are thrilled to be expanding our business to the Australian market with our point-of-care, dual-energy solution,” said Amol Karnick, President and CEO.

In the past few months, KA Imaging has expanded its global presence. In addition to Australia, the company recently announced distributors in the United States and Mexico.

RHCG has been servicing the needs of the medical industry in Australia for more than 40 years. They are highly regarded in all clinical settings as a provider of medical consumables, contrast media and quality capital equipment.

We are very excited to join forces with Canadian X-ray innovators KA Imaging. We are confident that the Reveal™ 35C technology will benefit the Australian healthcare system, especially with the results shown in current trials for detecting lung cancer and COVID-19 pneumonia.” Stephen Doorey, General Manager, RHCG

Healthcare is primarily funded through a public Medicare program in Australia and is provided to patients in both public and private sector hospitals and clinics. According to RHCG, the market size for diagnostic imaging services is said to be more than a $4B AUD.

Reveal 35C is the world’s first and only single exposure dual-energy flat panel X-ray detector that can be used in fixed, mobile, and portable applications. Its patented dual-energy technology only requires one shot to produce three images (DR, bone, and tissue) without motion artifacts.