The Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine (ABM) has released its new recommendations on supporting breastfeeding during maternal or child hospitalization. Whenever possible, the lactating mother and breastfeeding infant or child should be kept together, according to the new guidelines, published in the peer-reviewed journal Breastfeeding Medicine.

The ABM recommends using evidence-based guidelines for milk expression and storage. However, whenever possible, direct breastfeeding is preferred to pump use or hand expression of milk. Other recommendations include to consider that fluid needs may differ for the lactating mother and to consider infection control and prevention. Each facility should create a policy to support the lactating mother and breastfeeding child.