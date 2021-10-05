Researchers develop new method to predict biomaterial's capacity to induce tissue regeneration

Researchers from the Polymer and Advanced Materials Group at the Universitat Jaume I in Castellón have developed an in vitro method to predict the capacity of a biomaterial to induce bone and soft tissue regeneration. Currently, there is no personalized regeneration capacity test developed for patients who are going to receive an implant or prosthesis.

"The procedure to be patented is based on testing the existence of different types of protein clusters related to bone and soft tissue regeneration activity differentially attached to the surface of the biomaterial, based on the contact of the patient's serum with the biomaterial",explains the research team. The invention would also include a kit for carrying out the test.

This in vitro method would make it possible to carry out, prior to an intervention, a personalized regeneration capacity test developed for the patient who is going to receive an implant or prosthesis. This way, the risk to the person, the time to obtain new products and the costs would all be reduced. "The method would make it possible to determine the osseointegration capacity in the case of a dental implant and the sealing capacity of the soft tissue in the case of the development of a transepithelial abutment",say the UJI research group.

In vitro and in vivo tests are currently used, but they are long, complex, costly, not free of ethical discussions due to the use of animals in experimentation, and not completely safe. Any change or improvement made to these medical devices, such as the application of a surface treatment or the development of new compositions of the biomaterial used in their manufacture, requires a costly and complicated process of evaluating the biocompatibility of the product for at least four years for in vitro, in vivo and pre-clinical testing.

The business application of the new method covers sectors such as prosthesis production; the manufacture of materials that have to be in contact with bone; percutaneous medical device companies; research; in vitro and in vivo testing groups developing biomaterials for the determination of their tissue regeneration capacity or the healthcare sector, in particular dental clinics, hospitals and stakeholders.

The new technology is validated at experimental level in the laboratory environment and the research team seeks collaboration for the development and adaptation of this technology in specific applications through specific agreements and subsequent licensing agreement with companies.