Sino Biological, Inc. to be featured on worldwide business with Kathy Ireland®

Sino Biological, Inc. (“Sino Biological” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company which provides biological research reagents and related technical contract research services, will be featured on Worldwide Business with kathy ireland®, airing on FOX Business Network, Bloomberg International and other outlets as sponsored content. Hosted by business mogul Kathy Ireland, this award-winning television series takes an in-depth look at companies around the world currently impacting different sectors of business and society. Dr. Rob Burgess, Chief Business Officer for Sino Biological, will be interviewed.

Image Credit: Sino Biological Inc.

It’s exciting and quite an honor to have an opportunity to be interviewed by Kathy Ireland on Worldwide Business and to share the corporate vision that we have at Sino Biological. I’m also delighted with the chance to outline the company’s global impact on human health and biomedical research and I look forward to describing how Sino Biological’s offering helps to drive advances in biomedical research and promote the research and development of innovative drugs, vaccines and diagnostic tests.” Dr. Burgess

“Sino Biological Incorporated is providing value-added, cost-effective solutions and is turning scientific advances into reality,” stated Kathy Ireland.

The interview will first be airing on Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® on FOX Business Networkdomestically in the United States on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at 5:30 pm eastern standard time. Other airings on Bloomberg business and other outlets will follow shortly thereafter. A preview of the interview can also be found on the Success Magazine website by visiting: https://www.success.com/a-global-leader-in-recombinant-technology.