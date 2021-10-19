Sino Biological, Inc. to be featured on worldwide business with Kathy Ireland®

Sino Biological, Inc. (“Sino Biological” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company which provides biological research reagents and related technical contract research services, will be featured on Worldwide Business with kathy ireland®, airing on FOX Business Network, Bloomberg International and other outlets as sponsored content. Hosted by business mogul Kathy Ireland, this award-winning television series takes an in-depth look at companies around the world currently impacting different sectors of business and society. Dr. Rob Burgess, Chief Business Officer for Sino Biological, will be interviewed.

Sino Biological, Inc. to be featured on worldwide business with Kathy Ireland®

Image Credit: Sino Biological Inc.

It’s exciting and quite an honor to have an opportunity to be interviewed by Kathy Ireland on Worldwide Business and to share the corporate vision that we have at Sino Biological. I’m also delighted with the chance to outline the company’s global impact on human health and biomedical research and I look forward to describing how Sino Biological’s offering helps to drive advances in biomedical research and promote the research and development of innovative drugs, vaccines and diagnostic tests.”

Dr. Burgess

“Sino Biological Incorporated is providing value-added, cost-effective solutions and is turning scientific advances into reality,” stated Kathy Ireland.

The interview will first be airing on Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® on FOX Business Networkdomestically in the United States on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at 5:30 pm eastern standard time. Other airings on Bloomberg business and other outlets will follow shortly thereafter. A preview of the interview can also be found on the Success Magazine website by visiting: https://www.success.com/a-global-leader-in-recombinant-technology.

Source:

Sino Biological Inc.

Posted in: Business / Finance | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Sino Biological Inc.. (2021, October 19). Sino Biological, Inc. to be featured on worldwide business with Kathy Ireland®. News-Medical. Retrieved on October 19, 2021 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20211019/Sino-Biological-Inc-to-be-featured-on-worldwide-business-with-Kathy-Irelandc2ae.aspx.

  • MLA

    Sino Biological Inc.. "Sino Biological, Inc. to be featured on worldwide business with Kathy Ireland®". News-Medical. 19 October 2021. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20211019/Sino-Biological-Inc-to-be-featured-on-worldwide-business-with-Kathy-Irelandc2ae.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Sino Biological Inc.. "Sino Biological, Inc. to be featured on worldwide business with Kathy Ireland®". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20211019/Sino-Biological-Inc-to-be-featured-on-worldwide-business-with-Kathy-Irelandc2ae.aspx. (accessed October 19, 2021).

  • Harvard

    Sino Biological Inc.. 2021. Sino Biological, Inc. to be featured on worldwide business with Kathy Ireland®. News-Medical, viewed 19 October 2021, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20211019/Sino-Biological-Inc-to-be-featured-on-worldwide-business-with-Kathy-Irelandc2ae.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Sino Biological Announces Successful Closing of 4.98 Billion RMB Public Offering and Listing on the Shenzhen ChiNext Stock Exchange

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

More Content from Sino Biological Inc.

See all content from Sino Biological Inc.
You might also like... ×
GeoVax and Sino Biological establish exclusive supply agreement for research grade bioreagents related to SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) vaccine development