Creating a timeline that details the earliest COVID-19 cases in Wuhan

In a Perspective, Michael Worobey provides an overview of the crucial events that occurred between December 2019 and January 2020 in Wuhan, China, creating a timeline detailing the earliest cases of COVID-19, their connections to the Hunan Market where live animals were sold, and the events that led to SARS-CoV-2's formal identification as a novel virus. He draws on myriad sources – including the scientific literature and contemporary reporting in the press – to develop his timeline.

Related Stories

According to Worobey, most of the first cases of the virus were associated with the Hunan market, suggesting that zoonotic spillover at the live-animal market was the likely source of COVID-19. Unfortunately, no live mammal collected from Wuhan's live-animal market has been screened for SARS-CoV-2-related viruses and Hunan Market was closed and disinfected soon after the symptomatic cases began to rise. Despite this, Worobey notes that most of the early symptomatic cases were linked to Hunan Market, and specifically the western section where animals known to be susceptible to coronaviruses were caged.

"Although it may never be possible to recover related viruses from animals if they were not sampled at the time of emergence, conclusive evidence of a Huanan Market origin from infected wildlife may nonetheless be obtainable through analysis of spatial patterns of early cases and from additional genomic data, including SARS-CoV-2 positive samples from Hunan Market, as well as through integration of additional epidemiologic data," write the authors. "Preventing future pandemics depends on this effort."

Source:

American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS)

Journal reference:

Worobey, M., (2021) Dissecting the early COVID-19 cases in Wuhan. Science. doi.org/10.1126/science.abm4454.

Posted in: Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Deficient spike-specific T cell responses and inability to neutralize SARS-CoV-2 variants 12 month post-infection
SARS-CoV-2 replicates in human placenta with release of infectious viral particles
Long-term effectiveness of Pfizer/BioNTech two-dose regimen mRNA vaccine
Long-term Pfizer vaccine-elicited SARS-CoV-2 antibody profile in breast milk
Rapid finger stick test to detect antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 variants
Immune responses with and without previous SARS-CoV-2 infection following single BNT162b2 vaccine dose
Study shows neutralizing capacity of monoclonal antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern
Vaccinated patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Norway spend fewer days in the hospital

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Research on SARS-CoV-2 breakthrough infections shows the danger posed by Delta