Innovative partnership to explore measurement gaps in dementia care and outcomes

Brain Canada is pleased to announce the awarding of two grants of $250,000 USD to Dr. Ayse Kuspinar of McMaster University, alongside Drs. Jennifer Bethell of University Health Network and Andrew Sommerlad of University College London. Together with Brain Canada, the grants are made through the Alzheimer's Association's international Advancing Research on Care and Outcome Measurement (ARCOM) funding program.

Based out of Chicago, the Alzheimer's Association is a leading health organization for accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support for people living with Alzheimer's and all other dementia. In spring 2021, Brain Canada joined forces with the Alzheimer's Association to launch a call for Canadian researchers focused on the development of new and/or the validation of previously adopted measures of care and outcomes where measurement gaps in dementia care exist. In total, eight international projects were selected by a peer-review panel, two of which will be led by Principal Investigators from Canada and will receive funding from Brain Canada, through the Canada Brain Research Fund (CBRF), in partnership with the Alzheimer's Association.

Opportunities to explore outcome and care measurements are important for addressing disparities in health research. Congratulations to both teams for engaging with the international research community to create positive impact."

Dr. Viviane Poupon, President and CEO, Brain Canada

Funding for these Canadian-based ARCOM projects has been made possible by matched funds contributed by the CBRF, an innovative partnership between the Government of Canada (through Health Canada) and Brain Canada, and by the Alzheimer's Association.

Source:

Brain Canada Foundation

