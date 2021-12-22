Reprogramming immune system cells to strengthen against infections and cancer in geriatric patients

What if the key to aging well lies in reprogramming immune system cells to strengthen them against infections and cancer? Researchers at UT Southwestern are working to find out.

Tuoqi Wu, Ph.D., Assistant Professor in the Department of Immunology and in the Harold C. Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center, studies aging in immune cells. His groundbreaking work at UT Southwestern was recently recognized with a grant from the Glenn Foundation for Medical Research and the American Federation for Aging Research, part of a $2.26 million mulifaceted grant program in support of biomedical research on aging.

Dr. Wu will investigate potential opportunities to improve immunity using strategies to reverse age-driven decline in CD8 T cell immunity.

The results from this study could help develop novel interventions to improve immune surveillance against infections and cancer, diseases associated with increased frequency in the elderly."

Tuoqi Wu, PhD, Assistant Professor, Department of Immunology and Harold C. Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center, UT Southwestern Medical Center

CD8 T cells are a type of white blood cells and are essential for the immune system to fight infections. As people age, these cells become less effective in controlling infections, and the risk of infection-related hospitalizations, deaths, and cancer increases. In addition, vaccines are less protective in the elderly because they work by activating the immune system.

The UT Southwestern scientists recently discovered a type of CD8 T cells, termed stem cell-like CD8 T cells, which have longer lifespans and are more effective in combating infections and cancer. In this study, they will evaluate strategies to reverse age-driven decline in CD8 T cell immunity by reprograming the aged CD8 T cells into stem cell-like CD8 T cells.

Source:

UT Southwestern Medical Center

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study finds prior infection boosts antibody responses after a single COVID-19 vaccination
Hybrid immunity provides the highest and most durable immunity against SARS-CoV-2 infection
Even if SARS-CoV-2 Omicron evades antibodies, immunity still exists
Does vaccine or infection induced immunity better protect against SARS-CoV-2 variants?
Study suggests pre-existing human common cold coronavirus antibodies hinder SARS-CoV-2 immunity
MV130 immunotherapy boosts natural and vaccine-induced SARS-CoV-2 immunity in mice
Comparison of waning COVID-19 immunity between vaccinated and infected individuals
Cell surface expression of SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid protein and its role in immunity

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Insight into COVID-19 brain complications

In this interview, we speak to Professor Scott H. Faro about his latest research that looked into COVID-19 and its complications within the central nervous system.

Insight into COVID-19 brain complications

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Investigating potential cross-protection against SARS-CoV-2 after previous exposure to bovine coronavirus