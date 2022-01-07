Integrating Microplate Evaporators with Liquid Handling Robots

The Ultravap® Mistral family of microplate evaporators from Porvair Sciences are used in labs worldwide to remove the traditional laboratory ‘bottleneck’ of solvent evaporation from 12- to 384-well microplates and vials up to 15cm tall.

Image credit: Porvair Sciences

The latest generation of Ultravap® Mistral evaporators are designed with new flat front profile and platform shuttle enabling easy interfacing with liquid-handling robots for increased automation efficiency. Reproducible sample throughput is achieved by proprietary advances in gas injection technology to directly and consistently deliver heated gas in each well and tube. It is however the full RS232 control of every parameter achieved through powerful operating software combined with its open-access design - that enables the Ultravap® Mistral to be easily integrated with liquid handling robots to gain the full benefit of automating microplate dry-down.

The Ultravap® Mistral XT-150 is Porvair’s most advanced evaporator yet, giving significant throughput advantages to laboratories routinely tasked with sample preparation. Faster than centrifugal evaporation for single plates and tube racks, significant increases in sample throughput are achieved through advanced evaporator head technology and an innovative manifold design, which directly injects heated nitrogen (temperatures up to 80C) into each individual well of the microplate simultaneously.

The Ultravap® Mistral core software has been specially coded to allow simultaneous control of multiple operating units from a single, primary Ultravap® Mistral evaporator. Using the latest CAN interface technology, Ultravap® Mistral units can be connected together in series. A method selected on a primary unit will be automatically distributed over the CAN Bus to all downstream units to run the programme simultaneously.

For further information on fully automating your microplate dry down protocols please visit https://www.microplates.com/blowdown-evaporator-ultravap-mistral/ or contact Porvair Sciences at [email protected] or call +44 1978 666222 / +1 800 552 3696.

Porvair Sciences, together with JG Finneran and Porvair Kbiosytems are global manufacturers of consumables and instruments for life science and analytical workflows. From microplate technologies, glass vials, assay kits to automated laboratory equipment, the group is committed to equipping customers with high quality products for improved analysis and increased productivity to accelerate scientific discovery with integrity.