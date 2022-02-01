Win an EVOLVE Manual Pipette Starter Pack from INTEGRA

INTEGRA Biosciences is giving labs a chance to win one of 10 EVOLVE Manual Pipette Starter Packs. EVOLVE pipettes are flexible tools that can handle a wide range of volumes – from 0.2 to 5000 µl – with quick set dials that allow volumes to be set more than 10 times faster than traditional manual pipettes, saving precious time and minimizing the risk of repetitive strain injury. Like all INTEGRA pipettes, the EVOLVE uses GripTip pipette tips that easily snap into place, providing a secure connection and perfect alignment to ensure optimal pipetting. Do not miss this great opportunity to streamline your pipetting workflow. The winning packages include:

3 EVOLVE single channel pipettes (20 µl, 200 µl, 1000 µl)

3 ECO Racks of 96 tips

10 ml reagent reservoir with disposable inserts

For your chance to win, simply fill out a questionnaire on the INTEGRA Biosciences webpage before the 30th April 2022.Visit the INTEGRA Biosciences website to learn more.

About INTEGRA Biosciences

INTEGRA Biosciences (https://www.integra-biosciences.com) is a leading provider of high-quality laboratory tools and consumables for liquid handling and media preparation. The company is committed to creating innovative solutions which fulfil the needs of its customers in research, diagnostics and quality control within the life sciences markets and medical sector.

Today, INTEGRA innovative laboratory products are widely used all around the world. More than 100 distribution partners form a worldwide sales network providing responsive and competent services to customers. These distribution partners are supported by a highly motivated and experienced team of specialists at the company headquarters in Zizers, Switzerland and Hudson, NH, USA. INTEGRA is an ISO 9001 certified company.