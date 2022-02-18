U-M's COVID-19 dashboard: Majority of the campus community up to date on vaccinations

A majority of students, faculty and staff at the University of Michigan have been verified as up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations, according to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard, which now includes booster status for the campus community.

According to the data as of Feb. 18, 98% of students and 92% of employees have been verified as having completed their primary vaccination series, while 66% of employees and 65% of students are verified as having received their COVID-19 booster.

An additional 17% of students and 12% of employees have submitted completed booster information that is in the process of being reviewed by the university.

Eleven percent of students and 9% of employees who are eligible for the booster but have yet to submit booster information are considered not up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations, putting them at risk for accountability measures for being out of compliance with the U-M vaccination policy.

Maintaining a highly up-to-date vaccinated community has been key to building confidence in the safety of our spaces and to our overall success in keeping our campus community healthy and together this academic year. We are providing this additional detail to highlight the level of vaccine protection our community has against COVID-19 at this stage of the pandemic.” Robert Ernst, associate vice president of student life for health and wellness and director of the COVID-19 Campus Health Response Committee at U-M

The update to the dashboard follows the university’s Feb. 4 deadline for all booster-eligible community members to be boosted and report their information. The dashboard excludes Michigan Medicine employees.

The data available includes the percentage of students, faculty and staff who have been verified as receiving their COVID-19 booster, those who are eligible but have yet to receive the shot and those who are beyond the 30 days of their eligibility making them no longer up to date with their vaccinations, as well as those who are not yet eligible to receive the booster.

Individuals are considered up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations if they have received their booster shot or are within five months of a two-dose series or two months of a one-dose vaccine.

Other changes to the dashboard include the additional categories of “in queue,” which captures those who have submitted booster information for verification by the university and “out of scope,” which reflects the percentage of the community that has not reported vaccination or booster information to the university due to not being required under the mandate. This includes certain union employees.

Employees who are out of compliance with the booster requirement should follow instructions from their supervisor or human resources unit regarding reporting to work.

Students who remain out of compliance will have an administrative hold placed on their student account preventing them from adding or dropping courses, registering for future semesters and receiving an official transcript.

Individuals who are not up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations, including those who are in the process of becoming vaccinated or who have an approved exemption or postponement, are expected to complete weekly COVID-19 testing at an on-campus testing location until they are up to date.

COVID-19 testing on campus is available through the Community Sampling and Tracking Program for individuals without symptoms, or through Occupational Health Services for employees and the University Health Service for students who are symptomatic.