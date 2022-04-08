Researchers seek to understand how microbes in the GI tract help people resist pathogens

Published in Nature Communications, research from the University of Minnesota and Mayo Clinic sought to understand how microbial communities help people resist pathogens.

Researchers observed that strains of bacterium Enterococcus faecalis (E. faecalis), a common bacterring in the GI tract of humans, signal to each other during gene transfers to the intestinal tract of animal models. When E. faecalis becomes imbalanced in the body, it can cause infection in the GI tract.

We found that pheromone induction within microcolonies in the GI tract suggests that adherent microcolonies on the surface of the intestine comprise an important niche for cell-cell signaling and plasmid transfer."

Gary Dunny, professor of microbiology and immunology, U of M Medical School

Related Stories

The study found that:

  • the pCF10 plasmid increases competitive fitness of bacteria unrelated to antibiotic resistance;
  • an intracellular signaling system regulating plasmid transfer functions in GI tract; and,
  • that small bacterial biofilms on the intestinal surface function as an important niche for signaling and plasmid transfer.

This research demonstrated a novel effect of a plasmid on the ability of its host bacterium to colonize and persist in the natural environment, as well as the importance of a communication between bacterial cells.

"When someone has a bacterial infection, antibiotics are the go to treatment. Interfering with bacterial signaling might be a useful approach to prevent or treat hospital infections without directly increasing antibiotic resistance," said Dunny.

The researchers recommend further studying of the use of genetic approaches to further probe the mechanisms of in vivo signaling and plasmid transfer.

Source:

University of Minnesota Medical School

Journal reference:

Hirt, H., et al. (2022) Dynamics of plasmid-mediated niche invasion, immunity to invasion, and pheromone-inducible conjugation in the murine gastrointestinal tract. Nature Communications. doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-29028-7.

Posted in: Cell Biology | Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Gut bacterium may be an important factor in resistance to antihypertensive medications
Researchers discover a cell plasticity and inflammation driving druggable copper-signaling pathway
Penn researchers generate functional CAR T cells with enhanced anti-tumor potency in 24 hours
Study defines nonredundant role for T cell-derived interleukin-22 in antibacterial defense of colonic crypts
Israeli research confirms BNT162b2 booster's effectiveness
Viewpoint explains how T cell testing can help research on population-level SARS-CoV-2 adaptive immunity and inform public health policies
Trigeminal ganglia cell atlas implicates several cell types in migraine
Researchers develop universal AI algorithm to "clean" noisy single-cell RNA sequencing data

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
City of Hope's late-breaking clinical trial data to be presented at AACR