European Society of Endocrinology and its partner societies launch the first European Hormone Day

Hormones are crucial to prevent, treat, and manage many of the world's most common diseases. They are important to good human health and wellbeing. The role of hormonal health and disease in European Health Policies has so far been insufficiently recognized. This is why The European Society of Endocrinology (ESE), together with the European Hormone and Metabolism Foundation – Foundation of the European Society of Endocrinology (ESE Foundation) and its partner societies are therefore launching the first European Hormone Day, on 23 May.

European Hormone Day aims to raise awareness and educate decision-makers about the important role of hormones in diseases such as obesity, diabetes, thyroid disorders, infertility, osteoporosis and more than 400 rare diseases. All these diseases combined make that more than three-quarters of the population will need a hormone specialist – an endocrinologist - at some point in their life. The day will be an important activity in ensuring that policymakers across Europe recognize the importance of endocrine health to society and the different policy measures that are needed to achieve this.

Hormones are essential for good human health. On a daily basis, hormones impact our development and growth, the way our metabolism processes food, our sexual function and fertility, and our cognitive processes. But good hormonal health is the result of a healthy lifestyle, preventive measures to avoid hormone deficiencies and a healthy environment free of toxic substances that can negatively impact the hormone system. This is why the European Hormone Day was established and is only the beginning of our efforts to bring hormones to the forefront of the public debate." Prof. Dr. Martin Reincke, ESE President

European Hormone Day follows the successful launch of ESE's policy White Paper in 2021 titled "Hormones in European Health Policies: How endocrinologists can contribute towards a healthier Europe"