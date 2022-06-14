MolGen Showcases Automated High Throughput Laboratory Solutions at the Analytica Fair in Munich

MolGen b.v. of Veenendaal (NL), a global solutions provider of innovative extraction DNA/RNA isolation technology, hardware, systems, consumables and reagents for human diagnostics, agricultural research, and the biotech industry is attending the Analytica Fair, in Munich, on the 21st- 24th of June 2022.

Image Credit: Press Image/MolGen

Analytica Fair is the world’s leading trade fair for laboratory technology, analysis and biotechnology. For the last fifty years, the Analytica Fair has showcased laboratory innovations and technologies across the complete laboratory chain. MolGen takes the opportunity to participate in this international event, to network, connect and do business with leading participants. During the event, MolGen will share its expertise in lab automation systems. Aware of the importance of automating and scaling-up diagnosis, MolGen developed a large range of automated technology, software, hardware systems, consumables, reagents and combined workflows that enable increased lab productivity, reduced costs and diagnosis accuracy. The PurePrep line is a compound of technologies that enables automation from sample to result.

At the fair, MolGen presents the PurePrep 24, an DNA/RNA extraction system for high sample volume applications, such as isolating DNA from blood samples. The PurePrep 4800 is a complete DNA/RNA extraction system with sample barcode scanning, liquid handling for reagents and samples, extraction and PCR setup in one system.

The newest MolGen testing device is MoaA RT. This multiplex viruses RT-qPCR kit is a single well, which targets 5 highly infectious diseases; Influenza A virus, Influenza B virus, Respiratory syncytial viruses (RSV) type A & type B and SARS-CoV-2. It can detect each of these diseases with a single PCR reaction. The kit uses an advanced PlexZyme™ technology.

By combining these diagnoses into one single kit, diagnostics’ pricing, efficiency and turnaround time improve significantly. This kit accelerates laboratories’ capacity, helping to meet demand, and safety and standards requirements.

Come and Meet Us at Our Networking Event

At its booth B1.109 on June 21st at 4 pm (local time), MolGen holds a presentation to explain the company’s vision and its lab technology. Following the networking event there will be refreshments.