MolGen showcases its lab automation solutions at AACC in Chicago

MolGen B.V. of Veenendaal (NL), a global solutions provider of hardware, reagents, consumables, software and service for human and animal diagnostics, the agriculture and biotech industries, participates in the American Association for Clinical Chemistry Fair (AACC) in Chicago on July 24th - 28th, 2022.

MolGen_PurePrep96. Image Credit: Molgen

The AACC Fair is one of the world’s most important international scientific and medical events for clinical laboratory technologies and research. Researchers from over 200 companies specialised in clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, translational medicine, lab management are to showcase their products and innovations in the clinical chemistry field. MolGen is present with its automation solutions in clinical laboratory science.

We are excited to participate in this international event. MolGen’s team is available to meet with other global leaders in clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics and lab management, and to showcase its cutting-edge molecular diagnostics solutions to the lab community at the AACC,” Niels Kruize, CEO, MolGen

MolGen’s PurePrep extraction systems are open and flexible, allowing for full optimization. These extraction systems range from low-throughput with the PurePrep Mini with up to 16 samples per run, to high-throughput with the PurePrep 96 with up to 96 samples per run. The PurePrep 24 and the PurePrep 24D are optimized to process high-volume samples, such as blood samples, of up to 10 ml. The PurePrep extraction systems all have an easy-to-use interface and are user friendly with a small footprint.

At the conference, MolGen also shows the PurePrep 4800 that combines liquid handling, nucleic acid extraction and PCR set-up in a fully automated system for 48 samples per run. Also on view, the PurePrep TTR is a high- throughput automated liquid handling device that transfers liquid in a fast, accurate and consistent manner from tubes to deep well microtiter plates.

Showcased are several specialized extraction kits, such as the pathogens kit that is available in CE-IVDR, the seed, leaf, and animal.

In line with this innovation drive, MolGen has recently created a solution to monitor the spread of among others the SARS‑CoV‑2 virus. MegaPrep is a high-throughput PCR monitoring workflow, from start to finish, including a non-invasive sampling method with saliva collection, and a completely anonymous result tracking system with the MegaPrep app. MegaPrep allows professional laboratories to scale up test capacity at a low price point and commercialise it to their customers to accommodate pro-active monitoring within working and social environments.

Come and meet us

James Slatic, CEO MolGen USA, and his team will be present at booth 4758 to meet and share information about MolGen’s diagnostic solutions.