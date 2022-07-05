Increasing accessibility of research through collaboration of Researchgate and Karger publishers

ResearchGate, the professional network for researchers, and Karger Publishers, an international publishing house in health sciences, have established a partnership for content syndication.

The agreement will be piloted over 12 months and involves the syndication of 15 Karger Publishers journals to ResearchGate, including eight open access (OA) journals and seven hybrid journals. The journals to be added include Cardiology, Annals of Nutrition & Metabolism, Cytogenetic and Genome Research, and Kidney & Blood Pressure Research.

An initial collection of more than 5,000 articles from Karger Publishers will be made available to researchers on the scientific network as a result of this partnership. While the OA journals will be freely accessible to everyone, syndicating the subscription content will guarantee seamless access for researchers as part of their institutional subscription.

ResearchGate and Karger Publishers share the goal of accelerating the transition to an open, author-centric future. The partnership aims to support the health science community by increasing the visibility, accessibility, and consumption of Karger Publishers publications.

Karger Publishers joins other organizations including Springer Nature, Wiley, Hindawi, IOP Publishing, and Rockefeller University Press in syndicating peer-reviewed scholarly content on ResearchGate.

Sören Hofmayer, co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer of ResearchGate says: "It's exciting to partner with Karger Publishers on our shared goal of putting the researcher front and center. Along with increasing the visibility of Karger Publishers content, this collaboration will support researchers in the health sciences community by facilitating meaningful interaction and encouraging community building."