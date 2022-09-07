New US Subsidiary for BioEcho Life Sciences

BioEcho Life Sciences, a Germany-based biotechnology company supplying the fastest and most sustainable nucleic acid extraction technology, announces the opening of its US subsidiary in Boston, MA.

The BioEcho subsidiary in the biotechnology hub of Boston is a decisive step in the company’s plan to serve a worldwide growing customer base with best-in-class products and services. The company is a specialized solution provider for the extraction and analysis of nucleic acids. BioEcho Life Sciences Inc. will be operational from 1st of September 2022.

Dr. Markus Müller, Managing Director and founder, underlines: “The US market is the leading market in Biotech with about 60 % of sales worldwide in biotechnology products. Customer feedback from the US can be a guide of new trends, new technologies and new market applications. Entering the US market with our own site allows BioEcho to be close to our customers and reduces delivery times significantly.”

We will be much closer to our North American clients. We are sure that customers in molecular diagnostics, pharma/biotech genomic research as well as plant and animal breeding will love our products because they will enable them to drastically accelerate their DNA/RNA workflows. At the same time, they meet future standards in sustainability by saving tons of plastic waste and eliminating harmful reagents from their labs Dr. Frank Schäfer, Managing Director, and founder

BioEcho Life Sciences Inc. is establishing an organization that will be responsive to customer requirements, composed of highly experienced market experts, field specialists and a logistics team. Lydia Willing, General Manager at BioEcho Life Sciences Inc., adds: “We will be providing an extensive portfolio of BioEcho products in the US and will have the capability to work on specific customer needs around nucleic acid research. We are excited to get started and looking forward to building a worldclass team to support our customers”