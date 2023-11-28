BioEcho Life Sciences enters the US diagnostic market with an FDA-listed product

The EchoLUTION Viral RNA/DNA Kit is now available for the US diagnosis market to extract nucleic acids from viral particles with a single-step centrifugation technology, reducing processing time for in vitro diagnostic analysis.

Image Credit: BioEcho Life Sciences/Shutterstock.com

Rapid and accurate clinical diagnostic tests are essential for the detection of viral infections and proper medical care. Recognizing the need for a streamlined and reliable solution, BioEcho Life Sciences has developed the EchoLUTION Viral RNA/DNA Kit, the simplest viral nucleic acid extraction. The kit is IVDR-compliant, CE-marked, and FDA-listed, making it an ideal solution for diagnostic laboratory routines that require high-quality standards, both in Europe and in the US.

“BioEcho is proud to provide a product that enables convenient extraction of viral RNA and DNA. We believe these products, which are FDA-listed in the US, will have a significant impact on improving efficiency for diagnostics laboratories and ultimately decreasing response times for patients”, underlines Lydia Willing, General Manager at BioEcho Life Sciences, Inc.

One of the key benefits of the EchoLUTION Viral RNA/DNA Kit is its technology, which is based on a tailored lysis followed by nucleic acid purification in a single centrifugation step. This means that the purified viral RNA or DNA from 96 samples is ready to use within 20–30 minutes depending on the sample type (swabs in medium, dry swabs, or stool samples). With a more sustainable composition it delivers the same performance as the previously available EchoLUTION Viral RNA/DNA Swab Kit Plus. This predecessor kit has been extensively used in Europe for rapid PCR diagnostics during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, with more than 12 million tests performed. BioEcho empowers diagnostic laboratories to meet the growing demand for accurate and efficient viral testing.