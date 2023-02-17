BioEcho receives patent for its EchoLUTION™ technology in the U.S. and Japan

BioEcho Life Sciences, a Germany-based biotechnology company specialized in nucleic acid extraction product and services, announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and the Japan Patent Office issuance of two new patents (No. US 11.578.319 B2 and No. JP 7122373 B2, respectively) covering the company`s EchoLUTION technology for nucleic acid extraction.

"The existing intellectual property landscape is considerable, making this announcement a significant and exciting recognition for our company. Our patent approvals in Japan and in the U.S. prove that BioEcho technology is truly innovative." reports Dr. Markus Müller, CEO of BioEcho.

The patents named “Rapid purification of high-quality nucleic acids from biological samples" further strengthen the company’s intellectual property portfolio and represents the company’s idea that even the most routine molecular biology protocols can be improved. For decades, DNA/RNA extraction has relied on silica-based methods, which encompass several washing steps before eluting the purified nucleic acids. The innovative EchoLUTION technology allows DNA and RNA extraction in one single centrifugation step: Nucleic acids pass through the purification matrix without interaction, while impurities are held back and completely removed. The result is a high-quality and inhibitor-free DNA or RNA ready for downstream applications. Moreover, the technology per se means that, due to fewer steps, less consumables are needed, which translated into a huge reduction of the plastic need.

“EchoLUTION is unique, as it reverses the purification principle: no binding first, washing, and eluting, but straight away elution”, Markus Müller explains the simplicity of the technology. “One centrifugation and you’re done.”

These patents further strengthen BioEcho as a transformation driver for many processes in molecular diagnostics, academic and biopharmaceutical research, as well as plant and animal breeding. The company has a passion to transform molecular biology and clinical diagnostics, as well as offering a sustainable alternative to laboratories.