BioEcho launches EchoLUTION™ FFPE DNA Kit for a simplified DNA extraction from FFPE samples

BioEcho Life Sciences, the biotechnology company delivering rapid and sustainable nucleic acid extraction products, announces the EchoLUTION FFPE DNA Kit release, for an innovative way to extract DNA from any kind of FFPE sample.

Image Credit: BioEcho

DNA extraction from formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissues is an essential step when performing downstream applications used in drug development, biomarker investigation, pathology, as well as in clinical diagnostics and cancer research. BioEcho introduces the EchoLUTION FFPE DNA Kit, which offers a simplified procedure for efficient DNA extraction from any FFPE sample.

DNA isolation from valuable FFPE samples requires the selection of an efficient method that is both reliable and reproducible. The EchoLUTION FFPE DNA Kit offers a simpler, faster, and hence more efficient way to obtain longer and intact fragments. Thanks to our specialized kit, the tedious task of dealing with toxic organic reagents such as xylene belongs now to the past. Nike Bahlmann, Application Specialist at BioEcho

The EchoLUTION FFPE DNA Kit provides an easy and rapid workflow as fewer steps are needed for DNA extraction. After tissue decrosslinking, FFPE tissue lysis as well as removal of paraffin and detergents are performed in one step with shorter incubations. This optimized tissue processing combined with the single-step EchoLUTION purification leads to a protocol that is up to 70 % faster than other kits in the market.

The result is a high-quality total DNA ready for downstream applications such as PCR, qPCR, NGS, and epigenetics analysis. Following the company’s green mission, liquid waste is reduced to a minimum and very hazardous liquids, such as xylene, are not needed. BioEcho came up with a convenient, fast, and sustainable product for DNA extraction of FFPE samples.