BioEcho introduces EchoLUTION™ FFPE RNA Kit for superior RNA extraction from FFPE tissues

BioEcho Life Sciences, a leading provider of innovative molecular biology solutions, announces the launch of its EchoLUTION FFPE RNA Kit, offering researchers a simplified protocol and superior RNA quality for their studies. The extracted RNA is ready for use in RT-qPCR, delivering reliable results.

Image Credit: BioEcho Life Sciences

Performance in RNA-seq was shown to be superior, with more unique mappers and gene count detected. This opens new possibilities for transcriptomic studies and enhances the understanding of complex biological processes. Beyond technical advantages, the EchoLUTION FFPE RNA Kit offers environmental benefits: By reducing the amount of plastic waste and the hazardous reagents to a minimum it is committed to minimizing its ecological footprint.

"We are thrilled to introduce the EchoLUTION FFPE RNA Kit to the scientific community," declares Dr. Thomas Neumann, Chief Commercial Officer & President of BioEcho, Inc. "This innovative solution not only simplifies the RNA extraction process but also delivers superior quality RNA for downstream applications. We believe that this kit will significantly enhance researchers' ability to study diseases and contribute to advancements in the field of molecular biology."

FFPE tissue samples are an invaluable data source for disease research. However, their analysis poses significant challenges due to the fixation and preservation procedures involved. Traditional workflows have been tedious, time-consuming, and often require the use of hazardous reagents. Unlike traditional methods, which involve lengthy incubations and multiple steps, the EchoLUTION FFPE RNA Kit allows for RNA extraction in a single step after tissue decrosslinking and paraffin removal. This not only saves valuable time but allows the RNA flowing through the purification matrix untouched, making the process more streamlined and user-friendly.