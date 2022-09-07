Vivo Surgical honored with the esteemed WIPO-IPOS IP for Innovation Award

Vivo Surgical, a pioneering medical device company based in Singapore, has become the first start-up to win the prestigious WIPO-IPOS IP for Innovation Award for 2022. Now in its 10th year, this award celebrates Singaporean companies that have achieved outstanding growth through the successful application of intangible assets and intellectual property.

Over 40 organizations have received this highly regarded accolade since its inception, with this year’s criteria centered around adaptable and resilient companies emerging through recent global challenges. Vivo Surgical’s products and pipeline comprise innovative medical devices that enhance how surgeries are performed worldwide.

The company is currently developing the world’s first disposable robot for natural orifice transluminal endoscopic surgeries (NOTES), and a portable endoscopic diagnostic device – ENLYT™ – with technologies that will eventually be incorporated into the robot’s final design. These solutions will complement the company’s existing CE-certified KLARO™ in vivo lighting device, which is designed to address inadequate illumination in operating theatres, providing a clearer view of surgical cavities.

The company is now working with several renowned hospitals across the US, Europe and Asia, and its devices are distributed in multiple international territories.