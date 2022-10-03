Seda announces open day

Seda Pharmaceutical Development Services are delighted to announce an Open Day on Tuesday 8th November 2022 to celebrate the opening of our new HQ at Cheadle Royal Business Park in Greater Manchester.

This Open Day is perfect for anyone wishing to learn about Seda, tour our facilities and meet the Seda team in person. The Open Day will showcase Seda and the services we offer; from drug product consulting and pharmacokinetic modelling through to laboratory-based drug product development and small scale (non-GMP) product manufacture.  

Throughout the day there will be tours of the laboratory and product processing areas, demonstrations of our capabilities, and opportunities for networking with our colleagues and other delegates.

Opportunities for 1-2-1 interactions with specific team members are also available on request. Lunch and refreshments will be provided. 

