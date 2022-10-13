Great Lakes NeuroTechnologies receives UKCA mark for KinesiaU™ motor assessment system

Great Lakes NeuroTechnologies (GLNT) is proud to announce that its KinesiaU™ motor assessment system has received the UKCA mark and will now be available in the United Kingdom in addition to the United States. KinesiaU enables patients with movement disorders such as Parkinson’s disease to track their tremor, slowness, and dyskinesia in response to therapy using an app on their personal smartwatch and smartphone. Patients view their symptoms in user-friendly reports on their smartphones and clinicians access their patients’ data in real-time through the KinesiaU provider portal to help make better care decisions and identify therapies and activities to improve their patients’ symptoms.

We are thrilled to receive the UKCA mark and make our KinesiaU product available to patients in the UK. This will allow the 150,000 people in the UK living with Parkinson’s disease to better monitor their symptoms and help their doctors manage their therapies.” Dustin Heldman, Ph.D., President and COO, GLNT

Based on Great Lakes NeuroTechnologies’ 15 years of development and validation of its FDA-cleared Kinesia™ technology, which is patented in the US and various countries in Europe including the UK, KinesiaU is the only validated system for real-time remote patient monitoring of Parkinson’s disease with 24/7 clinician access to their patients’ data. The KinesiaU motor assessment system is currently available in the UK in consultation with the patient’s clinician as well as in the US by prescription.