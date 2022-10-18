Study investigates the intersection of race, ethnicity, and sex in new functional limitations of trauma survivors

Survivors of traumatic injury often face many long-term health consequences including physical disabilities, mental illness and issues with social integration. A research team from Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, investigated the intersection of race, ethnicity, and sex and the post-injury functional limitations of those affected by trauma.

More than 4,000 patients with moderate to severe injuries were assessed six to 12 months post-injury. For the purpose of the study, the term "new functional limitations" was coined and defined as limitations in one's ability to perform one or more of six daily activities, including walking upstairs, walking on flat surfaces, showering, eating, going to the bathroom or cooking, as a result of the injury. The researchers found that Black and Hispanic women are most likely to experience functional limitations. The researchers found that women and Black or Hispanic patients are most likely to have new functional limitations after six to 12 months.

More than half of the racial and sex-related disparities in post-injury functional limitations among Black or Hispanic females are related to the unique experience of being both a minority and female, and the relationships that are established with their environment, social networks, and the healthcare system. Future research should focus on identifying modifiable intermediate factors contributing to this intersectional disparity so that programs can be developed to improve post-injury outcomes for Black and Hispanic women." Juan Herrera-Escobar, MD, MPH, Brigham's Center for Surgery and Public Health