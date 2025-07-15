Real-time protein misfolding detection by MiROM for cancer treatment monitoring

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Helmholtz MunichJul 15 2025

MiROM identifies proteins by using mid-infrared light to detect molecular vibrations – essentially the natural "dance" of molecules within protein structures. Unlike optical spectroscopy, which measures light attenuation, optoacoustics capture ultrasound waves generated when proteins absorb infrared light. This absorption causes a tiny, localized temperature increase, leading to transient expansion of medium surrounding the protein and the emission of ultrasound waves. By analyzing these signals in real time, MiROM can detect structural changes in proteins, such as misfolding, by recognizing shifts in their molecular "dance". This capability provides crucial insights into how cancer cells respond to treatment.

Overcoming limitations in myeloma therapy assessment

Multiple myeloma is a blood cancer that affects plasma cells in the bone marrow, leading to abnormal protein production, weakened immunity, and organ damage. Traditional methods for evaluating myeloma treatment often require large cell samples, complex preparation, and time-intensive measurements, making it challenging to monitor individual patient responses in a timely manner.

MiROM overcomes these limitations by analyzing single cells, requiring only a minimal number of patient samples, and providing fast, nearly real-time assessments of treatment effectiveness.

Since MiROM can analyze individual cells in real time without the need for elaborate sample preparation, it offers fast insights into how treatments may impact protein structures at a cellular level."

Francesca Gasparin, Study First Author, Helmholtz Munich

"Specifically, MiROM detects the formation of intermolecular beta-sheets (structures linked to protein misfolding) as well as apoptosis, the programmed cell death that indicates whether cancer treatments are working or if drug resistance is developing," add Prof. Miguel Pleitez and Prof. Florian Basserman, senior investigators in the study.

By analyzing individual cells, MiROM can uncover variations in treatment response within a patient's cancer, paving the way for truly personalized therapy adjustments.

One tool, many applications

Beyond multiple myeloma, MiROM holds great potential for other diseases linked to protein misfolding, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. Ongoing advancements – including optimizing laser pulse duration and increasing imaging speed – could further enhance its sensitivity and broaden its clinical applications.

"We envision the use of MiROM in drug screening, diagnostic tests and home-based patient monitoring," says Prof. Vasilis Ntziachristos, also a senior investigator in the study. Future clinical validation in larger patient cohorts will be the next step toward bringing this technology into routine medical practice.

Source:

Helmholtz Munich

Journal reference:

Gasparin, F., et al. 2025 Label-free protein-structure-sensitive live-cell microscopy for patient-specific assessment of myeloma therapy. Nature Biomedical Engineering. doi.org/10.1038/s41551-025-01443-3.

Posted in: Cell Biology | Medical Research News | Histology & Microscopy

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Gamma knife radiosurgery shows high tumor control in brain metastases from ovarian cancer
Energy waves on cancer cell surfaces linked to tumor growth and aggressiveness
Multi-contaminant water treatment could prevent tens of thousands of cancer cases
Study confirms high survival rates for men with low-risk prostate cancer
Research reveals Ghanaian children face high cancer risk from local fish
Pathogenic mechanisms of Fusobacterium nucleatum in colorectal cancer and emerging therapies
Coffee ring effect inspires breakthrough in rapid at-home tests for disease detection
Genetically modified herpes virus shows promise against advanced melanoma

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Updated NeoVax cancer vaccine shows improved immune response in melanoma trial