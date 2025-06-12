Unpredictable caregiving rewires the brain’s threat response

Groundbreaking research reveals that children raised with unpredictable caregivers show lasting changes in how their brains process safety and threat, highlighting the lifelong importance of stable parenting.

Study: Exposure to unpredictable childhood environments is associated with amygdala activation during early extinction in adulthood. Image credit: 3dMediSphere/Shutterstock.com

Childhood experiences of consistency and predictability are essential for normal emotional development. A recent study published in Developmental Cognitive Neuroscience explored how an unpredictable caregiver environment is linked to changes in the amygdala, the brain region implicated in adapting responses to a learned unpleasant or threatening cue (extinction learning).

Introduction

Children who grow up never knowing what to expect from their caregivers may experience profound emotional instability. Previous research has suggested this, but specific evidence showing what changes occur during this time and how this affects extinction learning in adult life is limited.

An unpredictable early life environment impacts neural circuits' maturation in recognizing threats and safety cues. The new study suggests that specific changes occur in these brain regions that are independent of the effects of childhood trauma or deprivation. This adversely affects emotional brain functioning.

For instance, childhood unpredictability predicts higher odds of adult anxiety and depression. If prolonged, the child grows to expect uncertainty and threat to occur at any instant. This may prevent learning from external stimuli signaling safety, the safety cues of a safe environment.

Theoretical work proposes that this altered extinction learning may drive anxiety and related conditions. These typically involve feelings of fear and insecurity without any apparent threat.

Extinction learning refers to extinguishing the learned responses to a former threat cue. It comprises an acquisition phase and an extinction phase. In the first, the individual finds a specific neutral stimulus (the threat cue) associated with a naturally unpleasant (aversive) stimulus. In contrast, another neutral stimulus (the safety cue) is not so associated. In the extinction phase, neither of the stimuli is associated with unpleasantness.

During the early extinction phase, the basolateral amygdala becomes active in response to learned threat cues. Prior studies have found this effect is more pronounced in people who were traumatized during childhood, but the current study specifically examined unpredictability as a distinct factor.

Some scientists hypothesize that children who experience regularities during their early development can better process threats later in life. However, the effect of unpredictability (in contrast to actual trauma) remains unclear despite its impact on neurodevelopment.

The current study aimed to understand how various dimensions of early environment unpredictability affected neural circuits involved in extinction learning.

About the study

The study included a non-clinical group of 45 adults who completed tests using threat and safety cues. These cues were presented either alone or together, sometimes paired with an unpleasant stimulus and sometimes not, and occasionally combined with a new, unfamiliar cue. The responses were measured using skin conductance response (SCR).

During the extinction phase, the former threat cue was presented without the unpleasant stimulus, whilst the safety cue remained the same. The researchers then conducted a reversal phase, in which the roles of the threat and safety cues were switched. In this phase, the former safety cue was paired with the unpleasant stimulus half the time, while the former threat cue was never paired.

Study findings

The testing phase was not the focus of the current study, as it had already been reported.

In the extinction phase, former threat cues were linked to higher basolateral amygdala activity in some participants. This part of the brain is specifically implicated in extinction learning. These participants had unpredictable surroundings as children.

The increased activity occurred in the early extinction phase but not in the late phase. This persisted even after adjusting for current feelings of anxiety and traumatic experiences as a child.

Such changes were absent in three other brain regions that were also examined for changes in activity during extinction learning.

The authors tried to identify which aspects of unpredictability in childhood drove basolateral amygdala activation. The dimensions were classified as unpredictable parental involvement in the child’s life; parental unpredictability; unpredictable family structure or family events like changing jobs often; unpredictable home and school environment including changing jobs or a chaotic home; and unpredictable safety and security levels, including food and physical or financial security at home.

Compared to unpredictability in other areas, amygdala activation was specifically associated with unpredictable caregiver behavior, such as sudden angry outbursts. Even when parental routines or the environment, including the marital environment, were disrupted, higher amygdala activation was not observed.

Not only does this present a modifiable risk factor, but it suggests that children may be buffered from the effects of external unpredictability if they have predictable parents or caregivers to stand between them and external changes. This may promote normal development despite their unpredictable background.

However, the study was conducted in a relatively small sample of healthy young adults and relied on retrospective self-report. This means the findings are suggestive, but causality cannot be established. Future studies should verify this idea. If so, it would indicate the need for programs to help families with stable, affordable housing, childcare, and other social resources to improve caregiver predictability.

On the other hand, childhood unpredictability was not associated with extinction learning as measured by SCR, a physiological marker of threat response. Given the small sample size, other explanations are also possible. For instance, extinction and SCR may reflect responses to different stimuli or parts of the same learning process.

Importantly, the authors note that while heightened amygdala activity suggests differences in how the brain adapts to changes in threat cues, this may not translate directly to outward behavior or symptoms in everyday life, especially since the sample did not include individuals with clinical disorders.

Conclusions

The study supports prior evidence that children with unstable caregivers are at risk for changes in neural function during extinction as they become adults. Earlier research also showed increased psychological illness among adults with unpredictable early lives. The results extend this by showing distinctive effects on the amygdala during extinction learning in adult life.

This was reflected by higher basolateral amygdala activation during the early extinction phase, possibly indicating that the brain is slower to adapt to changed cues, though this remains an interpretation rather than a proven effect. However, extinction learning, as measured by SCR, was not affected. Such individuals may show neural differences in processing changed cues even in the absence of psychological symptoms, although the study did not assess real-world behavior.

The amygdala may be especially vulnerable to such exposures in early childhood as much of its development continues after birth.

The study's limitations include its modest sample size, retrospective self-reporting, and focus on non-clinical young adults, all of which limit its generalizability.

This study shows caregiver predictability as a key modifiable marker and intervention target, suggesting policies and clinical programs promoting consistent caregiving may support healthy neurodevelopment. The authors call for future research in larger and more diverse samples, including those with anxiety or trauma-related disorders, to clarify the mechanisms and broader impact of unpredictability in early environments.

