The Mount Sinai Hospital named among nation’s top 20 for care excellence

The Mount Sinai Hospital, the flagship hospital of Mount Sinai Health System, was listed among the nation's top 20 hospitals for care excellence by U.S. News & World Report® for 2025-26, marking the 10th consecutive year the hospital has been listed on the publication's "Honor Roll."

The Mount Sinai Hospital held top-10 rankings in five specialties, up from four in 2024, and top-20 rankings in nine specialties, up from eight in 2024. In addition to a total of 12 nationally ranked specialties, the hospital was also rated "High Performing" in all 22 procedures and conditions assessed by U.S. News, and noted for its Health Equity Score. This award recognizes the hospital's success in caring for patients in all socioeconomic groups in the community while maintaining high-quality care.

Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West were nationally ranked in five specialties and rated "High Performing" in 16 procedures and conditions this year. Mount Sinai South Nassau was rated "High Performing" in nine.

These rankings once again reflect the commitment to science, innovation, and the exceptional, patient-centered care that define The Mount Sinai Hospital and our entire Health System. This recognition is a testament to the strength of One Mount Sinai-a unified team of physicians, nurses, and staff across all our hospitals and care settings who deliver compassionate, high-quality care to every patient, every day." Brendan G. Carr, MD, MA, MS, Chief Executive Officer and the Kenneth L. Davis, MD, Distinguished Chair, Mount Sinai Health System

"This remarkable recognition is a testament to the extraordinary dedication and compassion of our clinicians and caregivers, who go above and beyond every day to deliver the most advanced care with dignity, respect, and without regard to a patient's background or financial means," said David L. Reich, MD, President of The Mount Sinai Hospital and Chief Clinical Officer of the Mount Sinai Health System. "It is a profound honor to lead and collaborate with a team so deeply committed to placing patients and their families at the heart of everything we do."

"We are incredibly proud that both Mount Sinai West and Mount Sinai Morningside have been nationally ranked in five specialties and rated 'High Performing' in 16 procedures and conditions by U.S. News & World Report," said Tracy Breen, MD, President of Mount Sinai West and Mount Sinai Morningside. "These distinctions reflect the exceptional dedication of our physicians, nurses, and staff who work tirelessly to deliver outstanding, compassionate care to our patients and communities every day. It is an honor to see their commitment to clinical excellence and innovation recognized on a national stage."

The Mount Sinai Hospital specialties ranked among the top 20 nationally this year were:

Cardiology, Heart & Vascular Surgery (No. 2)

Geriatrics (No. 3)

Gastroenterology & GI Surgery (No. 5)

Cancer (No. 6)

Urology (No. 6)

Neurology & Neurosurgery (No. 11)

Orthopedics (No. 14)

Obstetrics & Gynecology (No. 17, tie)

Diabetes & Endocrinology (No. 19)

Also ranked nationally were Rehabilitation, No. 21; Pulmonology and Lung Surgery, No. 21; and Ear, Nose and Throat, No. 35.

Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West's "High Performing" ratings in 16 procedures and conditions represented an increase from 12 last year. Mount Sinai South Nassau increased from six to nine "High Performing" procedures and conditions. The magazine defines "High Performing" in this context as "the highest possible rating, earned by only a small minority of hospitals."

Mount Sinai Morningside/Mount Sinai West specialties ranked nationally this year were:

Cardiology, Heart & Vascular Surgery (No. 17, tie)

Neurology & Neurosurgery (No. 31)

Diabetes & Endocrinology (No. 33)

Orthopedics (No. 34)

Geriatrics (No. 37)

For the third year in a row, U.S. News did not include numerical rankings for the 20 hospitals on the 2025-26 Honor Roll, taking the view-with which Mount Sinai has long agreed-that numerical rankings make distinctions without a difference.

U.S. News & World Report evaluates more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 15 specialties and 22 procedures and conditions. The Best Hospitals rankings help guide patients who need a high level of care or who have a challenging condition or extra risk because of age or multiple health problems. Criteria such as patient survival and safety data, adequacy of nurse staffing levels, and other measures largely determine the rankings in most specialties. The rankings are produced by U.S. News with RTI International, a leading research organization based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.