Retrospective analysis shows mortality rates and risk factors after prosthetic heart valve surgeries

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Xia & He Publishing Inc.Nov 25 2025

Background and objectives

Mechanical valve replacement is a primary treatment for rheumatic heart disease, yet prosthesis-related adverse outcomes remain underreported in India. This study aimed to examine the in-hospital mortality rate among patients who underwent prosthetic heart valve replacement surgeries in the past five years.

Methods

A retrospective analysis of 221 rheumatic heart disease patients (2019–2023) who underwent aortic valve replacement (AVR), mitral valve replacement (MVR), or double valve replacement (DVR) was conducted. Comorbidities (hypertension, type-2 diabetes mellitus) and valve origin (Indian vs. foreign-made) were also evaluated. Data were analyzed using SPSS (v25.0), with p < 0.05 considered statistically significant.

Results

Among 221 patients, 262 valves were implanted (54 AVR, 126 MVR, 41 DVR). Overall in-hospital mortality was 7.24% (16/221), with rates of 5.55% (AVR), 7.14% (MVR), and 9.75% (DVR). No sex-based differences were observed (p > 0.05). The five-year actuarial survival rate was 92.8±4.8%, with no intergroup disparities (p > 0.05). Mortality was higher in patients >50 years (13/16 deaths) and in females (10/16 deaths), though these differences were not statistically significant. Hypertension was more prevalent in females and type-2 diabetes mellitus in males, but neither condition showed a significant association with outcomes (p > 0.05). Most fatalities were associated with thromboembolism, acute kidney injury, and congestive heart failure, and valve origin did not significantly impact mortality.

Conclusions

At our tertiary care center, we observed a 7.24% mortality rate over the past five years following prosthetic heart valve implantation across all age groups. While trends indicated potentially higher mortality rates among female and elderly patients, these differences were not statistically significant. The in-hospital mortality rate of 7.24% is consistent with studies conducted in India but exceeds those reported in Western data. This elevated mortality in Indian patients could be attributed to delayed surgeries, which often result in established right heart failure and organ dysfunction. Furthermore, improving long-term outcomes, such as reducing thromboembolism, in patients with mechanical valves presents a continuing challenge. To improve long-term patient outcomes, it is crucial to gather comprehensive data on delayed valve-related complications and mortality. Although this study is limited by its small sample size and single-arm design, its findings can provide valuable insights for designing similar single-center, single-arm, long-term retrospective studies.

Source:

Xia & He Publishing Inc.

Journal reference:

https://xiahepublishing.com/2472-0712/ERHM-2025-00023

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Even one cigarette a day harms the heart at every level
Digital and AI innovations in cardiology take center stage at ESC Digital & AI Summit
New patch may help heal the heart after a heart attack
American Heart Association honors schools and students for fighting childhood obesity
Take-home methadone provides a lifesaving bridge to recovery after hospitalization
Simple hospital program reduces severe maternal infections by 32%
Study highlights limitations of current cardiac screening tools
Scientists uncover genetic components linked to bone density in young people

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Breakthrough medium transforms canine stem cells into beating cardiomyocytes