Researchers compare the impact of conservative kidney disease management vs. dialysis on hospitalization outcomes

For some individuals with advanced kidney disease, dialysis may not be the optimal treatment strategy for their condition, and these patients may be better served with conservative non-dialytic management that focuses on quality of life and symptom control. Investigators recently examined the differential impact of conservative management vs. dialysis on hospitalization outcomes across varying racial/ethnic groups in a large national cohort of patients with advanced kidney disease. The research will be presented at ASN Kidney Week 2022 November 3–November 6.

In this study, the investigators compared hospitalization rates among 309,188 patients with advanced kidney disease who were treated with conservative management or dialysis over the period of 2007–2020. During follow-up, 55% of patients had 1 or more hospitalizations, and the most common causes of hospitalization in both groups were related to congestive heart failure/fluid overload, respiratory problems, or hypertension.

Related Stories

In Non-Hispanic White, Non-Hispanic Black, and Hispanic patients, patients on dialysis had higher hospitalization rates than those who received conservative management, and patients who started dialysis early (transitioned to dialysis at higher levels of kidney function) demonstrated the highest rates across all age groups when compared with those who started dialysis late (transitioned to dialysis at lower levels of kidney function) or were treated with conservative management. Among Asian patients, those on dialysis also had higher hospitalization rates than those receiving conservative management, but patients who started dialysis late had higher rates than those on early dialysis, especially in older age groups. 

There has been growing recognition of the importance of conservative non-dialytic management as an alternative patient-centered treatment strategy for advanced kidney disease. However, conservative management remains under-utilized in the US, which may in part be due to uncertainties regarding which patients will most benefit from dialysis vs. non-dialytic treatment. We hope that these findings and further research can help inform treatment options for patients, care partners, and providers in the shared decision-making process of conservative management vs. dialysis."

Connie Rhee, MD, Corresponding Author, University of California, Irvine

Source:

American Society of Nephrology

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study examines temporal effects of pre-existing CKD, other medical conditions on COVID-19 outcomes
Combining surrogate markers of kidney disease progression improves predictions of treatment effects on clinical endpoints
Investigators study symptom trajectories in nondialysis-dependent CKD patients
Exposure to higher concentrations of air pollution linked with chronic kidney disease risk
Research reveals direct and indirect impacts of COVID-19 pandemic on the mortality of hemodialysis patients
Harmless group of bacteria linked with increased risk of death in patients with end-stage renal disease
California patients fear fallout from third dialysis ballot measure
Personalized approach to kidney disease screening for T1D patients could enable earlier disease detection

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
High incidence of CKD in the United States persists, study says