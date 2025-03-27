High blood pressure can lead to structural changes in the kidneys

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Medical University of ViennaMar 27 2025

A research team from the Medical University of Vienna has investigated structural changes in kidneys of patients with hypertension and type 2 diabetes. The results show that high blood pressure can lead to abnormalities in the podocytes, specialized cells in the renal filter, even without other pre-existing conditions such as diabetes. The results, published in the journal "Hypertension", underline the importance of early detection and consistent treatment of high blood pressure in order to prevent kidney damage.

To arrive at these results, the research team, led by Christopher Paschen and Rainer Oberbauer (Clinical Division of Nephrology and Dialysis, Department of Medicine III) and Heinz Regele (Clinical Department of Pathology), analyzed kidney tissue from a total of 99 patients: who either suffered from high blood pressure (arterial hypertension) and type 2 diabetes or did not have either of the two conditions. The investigation was conducted on unaffected renal tissue samples from tumor nephrectomies (performed between 2013 and 2018), a surgical procedure in which a kidney is removed in whole or in part to treat a kidney tumor.

Using modern imaging and computer-assisted methods, the size and density of the podocytes and the volume of the renal corpuscles (glomeruli) were determined in the tissue samples. Podocytes are specialised cells of the renal corpuscles (glomeruli) that play a crucial role in the filtering function of the kidney. Their size and density are important indicators of the health of the kidney tissue. Artificial intelligence in the form of deep-learning-based image analysis was used for the analysis. With the help of a specially trained algorithm, digital tissue sections were automatically analysed to precisely capture the structure of podocytes and glomeruli.

Impaired kidney filtration

"The results show that patients with hypertension have a reduced density of podocytes compared to healthy controls and that their cell nuclei are enlarged compared to those of healthy controls," reports first author Christopher Paschen. These changes occurred independently of the additional diagnosis of type 2 diabetes and likely represent the first microscopically visible step towards impaired renal function. The study authors see this as an indication that high blood pressure can cause structural damage to the kidneys at an early stage and before clinical symptoms appear.

Early detection and treatment could help to slow the progression of kidney disease and prevent long-term damage."

Rainer Oberbauer and Heinz Regele, study leaders 

High blood pressure and type 2 diabetes are among the most common causes of chronic kidney disease. While the effects of diabetes on kidney function have been well researched, it was previously unclear to what extent high blood pressure causes direct structural changes even without additional diabetes. The current study provides new insights into this, which could be important for early detection and therapy planning. 

Source:

Medical University of Vienna

Journal reference:

Paschen, C., et al. (2025). Association of Podometrics Findings in Patients With Hypertension and Type 2 Diabetes: A Retrospective Analysis. Hypertension. doi.org/10.1161/hypertensionaha.124.24379.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New research aims to unravel genetic mysteries of polycystic kidney disease
Can the carnivore diet trigger kidney stones? Case study raises red flags
Harnessing lncRNAs for early diagnosis and intervention in acute kidney injury
Research links kidney dysfunction to muscle weakness in myotonic dystrophy type 1
Concierge approach enables more people to receive kidney transplants and erases disparities
Sotagliflozin could be used to reduce the risk of deadly cardiovascular events, trial shows
New protein identified as key to protecting kidneys in diabetic nephropathy
Pig kidney transplant patient completes recovery and returns home

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New device developed to non-invasively break up kidney stones