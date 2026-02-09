Soft bioelectronic systems for personal health monitoring

Announcing a new article publication for BIO Integration journal. Soft and sustainable wearable bioelectronics are emerging as key platforms for personal health monitoring and digital healthcare.

These systems can continuously acquire electrical, mechanical, and biochemical signals during daily life by integrating skin-like soft materials, hydrogel-based interfaces, and environmentally conscious device architectures with wireless communication and data analytics and in some cases, deliver closed-loop interventions.

Recent advances have enabled multimodal skin-interfaced patches for chronic disease management, soft cardiovascular and neural interfaces for long-term regulation, and intelligent hydrogel dressings for wound monitoring and therapy. At the same time, concepts of biodegradability, self-healing, and reduced electronic waste are being incorporated to align device lifetimes with therapeutic needs.

This article summarizes key material and system-level strategies, highlights representative applications in chronic diseases, cardiovascular and neural regulation, and wound care, and discusses the remaining challenges in long-term biocompatibility and stability, data governance and regulation, and the integration of artificial intelligence and miniaturized architectures for future soft bioelectronic systems.

Li, B., et al. (2026) Wearable Bioelectronics: Toward Future Personal Health Monitoring. BIO Integration. DOI: 10.15212/bioi-2025-0219. https://www.scienceopen.com/hosted-document?doi=10.15212/bioi-2025-0219

