Endometriosis raises the risk of premature menopause in women

Women who suffer from endometriosis have an increased risk of premature and early menopause, both naturally and surgically, University of Queensland researchers have found.

A comprehensive international study found women with endometriosis are at 7 times the risk of surgical menopause (involving the removal of both ovaries) and face a higher risk of premature menopause (before age 40) or early menopause (between ages 40-44).

Dr. Hsin-Fang Chung, from UQ's School of Public Health, said while it was known that endometriosis and its treatment can reduce egg quality and quantity, research on its effect on the timing of menopause was limited.

We found surgical menopause occurred, on average,19 months earlier in women with endometriosis, while natural menopause happened 5 months earlier. Women with endometriosis are twice as likely to experience surgical menopause under the age of 40, or 1.4 times more likely to have natural menopause before 40.'' Dr. Hsin-Fang Chung, UQ's School of Public Health

Senior author, Professor Gita Mishra, said it was already known early and surgical menopause were related to adverse outcomes such as cardiovascular disease and premature death.

"Preventing or managing early or medically induced menopause requires a comprehensive understanding of its underlying causes and proactive measures to address the long-term health risks associated with it,'' Professor Mishra said.

The study – which analysed data from nearly 280,000 women in Australia, the United Kingdom, Sweden and Japan between 1996 and 2022 – is the largest to examine the type and timing of menopause in women with endometriosis.

The research is part of InterLACE, an international collaboration examining women's reproductive health and chronic disease across their lifetime.

Endometriosis is a chronic and often debilitating inflammatory disease, affecting 1 in 7 Australian women, where tissue similar to the lining of the womb grows in other parts of the body.

Dr. Chung said she hoped the evidence would inform updates to endometriosis management guidelines, emphasising the importance of long-term monitoring of the condition.

"Women with endometriosis should be aware that they may be at increased risk of early or induced menopause, visit their GP regularly to check for chronic disease risk factors, and focus on prevention strategies," she said.

Dr. Chung's next step is to research the impact of endometriosis on long-term chronic disease risks.

The findings will be presented at the 16th World Congress on Endometriosis in Sydney later this month.

The research is published in Human Reproduction.