Public actions can help reduce discrimination, stigma faced by menopausal women

Hot flushes, memory loss, difficulty concentrating, mood swings, urinary incontinence and joint pain: these are just some of the more than 100 symptoms associated with the menopause, a natural process that all women go through when they stop ovulating and menstruating, typically between the ages of 45 and 55.

In addition to the stigma and discrimination women face during this biological transition, the physical and psychological effects can negatively impact their quality of life and productivity at work.



A new open access study published in Frontiers in Reproductive Health by Clara Selva Olid, researcher at the Behavioural Design Lab (BDLab), which is affiliated to the UOC's research unit on Digital Health, Health and Well-being, has found that implementing public actions in the political, social and organizational spheres can help reduce discrimination and social stigma, counteract the lack of attention given to this stage of life and significantly improve both quality of life and the healthcare received by women.

Giving women a voice

Drawing on interviews with 20 women between the ages of 45 and 60 who have experienced both physical and psychological symptoms related to the menopause and postmenopause over the past five years, Selva Olid, also a member of the Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences at the UOC, has developed a 10-point proposal with three key areas for action: social awareness, education, and workplace and health measures.



"My aim was to give women a voice in the design of more inclusive and effective policies to better support them through this transition," explained Selva Olid, who believes that it is essential for women to be actively involved in the design, implementation and evaluation of public policies to ensure that they truly reflect their needs and lived experiences.



The study also brings to the fore the debate on how to adapt such initiatives to the different social and economic realities faced by women in Spain.

Proposed actions

According to the Catalan Institute of Statistics (IDESCAT), there are nearly one million women in the region between the ages of 45 and 60 - the age range in which this transition typically begins. Factors such as health, genetics, sociocultural context and exposure to environmental factors ultimately determine when menstruation ends for good. However, perimenopause can begin several years earlier, bringing irregular periods and hormonal fluctuations. Once menstruation stops, postmenopausal symptoms, which affect eight out of 10 women, can last for several years.



Despite being a natural process that all women go through, there is often a lack of information. The public health system also tends to be over-medicalized, and myths and discriminations persist.



Against this background, Selva Olid's study aimed to identify and analyse actions that public organizations in Spain can take to support women during the menopausal transition. The study concludes with a 10-point action plan in three key areas: the social sphere, public health and the workplace, and medical research.

1. Social sphere. The women who took part in the study called for measures to increase the social visibility of the menopause, raise awareness of its effects and develop strategies for support and normalization. One such measure would be to include the menopause in school curricula, which would help normalize it as just another stage of life.



"It's about developing support strategies to prevent many women from feeling isolated or ashamed, and ultimately to break the stigma," said Selva Olid, adding that "we need to work to empower women to take more control over their own health". Role models have an incredibly positive impact, and in this respect Selva Olid believes that social media play a helpful role in normalizing this stage of life - unlike traditional media, which have lagged behind in supporting this mindset shift.



2. Public health. It is vital to have health professionals trained in menopause, as well as access to psychological help, support groups or workshops on healthy habits. Selva Olid said that "although it's a natural stage of life that can have a significant impact on a woman's health and work performance, the financial cost of treatments to relieve symptoms and improve well-being is borne solely by women. But it should be a social responsibility - women don't choose to go through the menopause."



3. The workplace. The interviews conducted as part of the study show that, in order to create a more equitable working environment, there is a need for mandatory work-life balance policies and clearly defined menopause support. This includes government incentives for organizations that implement best practices and promote staff training and awareness to reduce gender bias, encourage open dialogue and help normalize this life stage.



Measures such as appointing menopause role models in companies, offering flexible working arrangements and adaptations (e.g. more breathable uniforms), installing additional water stations in the workplace, allowing remote working and providing menopause-related leave can be highly effective in helping women to balance work with the challenges of this stage, while also reducing absenteeism and preventing job loss or resignation.



In this regard, Catalonia is a pioneer in Spain, having adopted the Comprehensive Plan for Menstrual and Climacteric Equity 2023-2025, which represents a significant step forward in recognizing menstrual and menopausal health as a matter of rights and well-being, both in the workplace and in society. However, as Selva Olid pointed out, "it's still not enough to achieve real equity, as it's not a binding law that forces action to be taken in the workplace".



4. Medical research. More funding and resources need to be devoted to research into the menopause, particularly treatments and therapies to relieve symptoms and prevent long-term health problems.

To date, research into women's health, if it has taken place at all, has focused on the reproductive phase, leaving menopause in the background, despite its profound physical, emotional and social impact." Clara Selva Olid, researcher, UOC

She added that her interest in this area stems from "the need to increase scientific knowledge about this stage of life and to provide data that can help improve women's quality of life".