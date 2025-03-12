Heavy menstrual bleeding may contribute to fatigue in midlife women

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
The Menopause SocietyMar 12 2025

Multiple menopause symptoms can make women feel fatigued. Hot flashes, sleep problems, pain, and depression are just a few. A new study suggests that heavy or prolonged menstrual bleeding may increase fatigue, which helps to explain why midlife women are two-to-four times more likely to experience debilitating forms of syndromic fatigue. Results of the study are published online today in Menopause, the journal of The Menopause Society.

Most women transitioning through menopause experience changes in the amount and duration of menstrual flow, with many reporting episodes of prolonged (PMB) or heavy (HMB) menstrual bleeding that meet the criteria for abnormal uterine bleeding (AUB). The Study of Women's Health Across the Nation (SWAN) revealed that one in three women transitioning through menopause had episodes of AUB.

Despite the high occurrence of AUB, only a few prior studies have focused on the problem, and no known studies have attempted to link AUB during the menopause transition with fatigue or an overall decreased quality of life. Heavy menstrual bleeding, in particular, is linked to iron deficiency anemia, a well-recognized cause of fatigue.

In this new large-scale study, daily menstrual calendar data from more than 2,300 midlife women were assessed to determine whether HMB or PMB recorded during the 6 months before a follow-up visit were associated with the reporting of four specific symptoms of fatigue (feeling worn out, feeling tired, not feeling full of pep, or not having energy). Based on the results, the researchers concluded that HMB and PMB during the menopause transition were associated with an increased risk of fatigue, even after adjusting for other causes. They suggest that greater clinical awareness is required of bleeding changes during this life stage, especially when fatigue is also reported.

Because iron deficiency and related anemia can be readily treated, an early assessment and remediation in women with these symptoms would be helpful. To date, however, limited attention has been paid to bleeding problems during the menopause transition-in research, the lay press, and social media.

Survey results are published in the article "Abnormal uterine bleeding is associated with fatigue during the menopause transition."

This study highlights the need for greater clinical awareness of abnormal uterine bleeding, particularly given the increased frequency during the menopause transition and its association with low energy or fatigue symptoms. Educating women about the possibility of prolonged or heavy menstrual bleeding during the menopause transition and the potential health consequences is also needed."

Dr. Stephanie Faubion, medical director, The Menopause Society

Source:

The Menopause Society

Journal reference:

Harlow, S. D., et al. (2025). Abnormal uterine bleeding is associated with fatigue during the menopause transition. Menopause. doi.org/10.1097/gme.0000000000002525.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Machine learning identifies women at risk of severe cognitive decline during menopause
Higher menopausal symptom burden linked to cognitive decline and behavioral impairments
Global trends show sharp increase in osteoarthritis among postmenopausal women
Late menopause linked to better vascular health in women
Women experience perimenopause symptoms much earlier than expected
Hormones may offer new way to treat wrinkles and hair graying
Hormonal shifts in menopause redefine women’s microbiome and risks
Research shows exercise and healthy eating reduce inflammation in postmenopausal women

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Longer caregiving hours tied to worse menopause symptoms in women