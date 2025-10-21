Genetic and inflammatory factors amplify the link between earlier menopause and cognitive risk

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
The Menopause SocietyOct 21 2025

Women are significantly more likely than men to develop Alzheimer's disease. Earlier age at menopause is associated with a greater risk for late-life cognitive decline and Alzheimer's disease. A new study suggests that this risk is even higher in women who carry the APOE e4 gene variant or who have systemic inflammation. Study results will be presented at the 2025 Annual Meeting of The Menopause Society in Orlando October 21-25.

There are a number of reasons why women are more likely than men to develop Alzheimer's disease, including women's longer life expectancy, hormonal changes and genetic predispositions like the APOE4 gene. In a new study involving nearly 2600 women, researchers investigated whether the association between age at menopause and memory decline was modified by the APOE e4 genotype and/or systemic inflammatory markers.

They found that APOE e4 carriers showed the strongest association between earlier menopause and faster memory decline. In more than 250 participants with available data for inflammatory markers, higher levels of inflammation exacerbated the effect of earlier menopause on memory decline. Post hoc analyses suggested that the effect of inflammation exacerbating menopause-related memory decline was stronger in APOE e4 carriers than in non-carriers.

As a result, the researchers concluded that the presence of APOE e4 and age-related inflammation strengthened the link between earlier age at menopause and faster memory decline, suggesting that these factors may be especially salient contributors to Alzheimer's disease dementia risk in women with earlier menopause.

More detailed results will be discussed at the 2025 Annual Meeting of The Menopause Society as part of the abstract presentation entitled "Inflammation and APOE e4 genotype modify the link between earlier menopause and memory decline."

Approximately 20% of Alzheimer's therapeutics in development target genetic and inflammatory factors. Yet, sex differences and female-specific risk factors like menopause are often overlooked in clinical trials. Understanding how female biology influences Alzheimer's disease risk is key to ensure we develop effective treatments for all individuals at risk."

Madeline Wood Alexander, University of Toronto

"Given that women are at greater risk for Alzheimer's disease than men, understanding the nuanced sex- and gender-specific mechanisms underlying these differences is essential for the development of targeted, individualized preventive and treatment strategies," says Dr. Stephanie Faubion, medical director for The Menopause Society.

Source:

The Menopause Society

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Women's Health News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Investigational drug reduces hot flashes and night sweats for post-menopausal women
Elinzanetant reduces hot flashes in menopause
Surgical menopause associated with higher risk of workforce exit
Study highlights menopause-related vocal changes in women
Menopause not linked to increased risk of disability in women with multiple sclerosis
Researchers link postmenopausal status to increased dry eye risk
Menopause found to shape initial symptoms and comorbidities in multiple sclerosis
Hormone therapy type may influence postmenopausal cognitive health

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Cornell launches new initiative to uncover how menopause shapes health and disease