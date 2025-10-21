Early menopause increases risk of metabolic syndrome in women

The Menopause SocietyOct 21 2025

The prevalence of metabolic syndrome, a dangerous and potentially deadly condition, increases with menopause. That's the result of decreasing estrogen that protects against these metabolic conditions. A new study not only identified the prevalence of metabolic syndrome but also sought to determine its association with the age of natural menopause. Results of the study will be presented at the 2025 Annual Meeting of The Menopause Society in Orlando, October 21-25.

Metabolic syndrome is a serious condition because it is a cluster of risk factors, including obesity, high blood pressure, high blood sugar, and high triglycerides-a combination that significantly increases the odds of severe chronic diseases, especially heart disease, stroke, and type 2 diabetes. It accelerates the buildup of plaque in arteries, leading to blocked blood flow and blood clots and can cause organ damage and increase the risk of certain cancers.

Because of these serious risks, it is critical to prevent metabolic syndrome or seek treatment as early as possible to avoid permanent cellular damage and potentially life-threatening outcomes. That was the premise behind a new large-scale study based on electronic health record data for more than 234,000 women who experienced natural menopause between 30 and 60 years of age, excluding those with menopause induced by hysterectomy, bilateral oophorectomy, radiation, chemotherapy, or who were on hormone therapy.

The prevalence of metabolic syndrome among study participants was 11.7% overall, 13.5% for early menopause, and 10.8% for late menopause. Based on the results, researchers concluded that women who experience early natural menopause have a significantly higher risk of developing metabolic syndrome compared to those with later menopause-a 27% increased relative risk. These associations remained significant even after comprehensive adjustment for potential confounding factors, including medications, race, and body mass index.

More detailed results will be discussed at the 2025 Annual Meeting of The Menopause Society as part of the abstract presentation titled "Prevalence and Risk Factors of Metabolic Syndrome in Women with Natural Menopause."

"Our findings show that age at natural menopause isn't just a reproductive milestone-it's a powerful indication of long-term cardiometabolic risk. Recognizing early menopause as a marker for metabolic syndrome gives clinicians a crucial window to identify at-risk women sooner and intervene earlier to prevent heart disease, diabetes, and other complications," says Dr. Shefali Setia Verman, one of the study's authors from the University of Pennsylvania.

These results suggest that age at natural menopause may serve as an important clinical indicator for metabolic risk stratification in postmenopausal women. Early identification of these biomarkers is critical for reducing the risk of comorbidities such as insulin resistance, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.

This is yet another example of how premature and early menopause are linked with increased risk for adverse health outcomes. The more we can understand these potential risks, the better our ability to intervene early in order to offset these risks."

Dr. Stephanie Faubion, medical director, The Menopause Society

