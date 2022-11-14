Sleep deprivation associated with the occurrence and poor treatment outcomes of arrhythmias

Announcing a new article publication for Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications journal. Sleep is essential to the normal psychological and physiological activities of the human body. Increasing evidence indicates that sleep deprivation is associated with the occurrence, development, and poor treatment effects of various arrhythmias.

Sleep deprivation affects not only the peripheral nervous system but also the central nervous system, which regulates the occurrence of arrhythmias. In addition, sleep deprivation is associated with apoptotic pathways, mitochondrial energy metabolism disorders, and immune system dysfunction. Although studies increasingly suggest that pathological sleep patterns are associated with various atrial and ventricular arrhythmias, further research is needed to identify specific mechanisms and recommend therapeutic interventions.

This article summarizes the findings of sleep deprivation in animal experiments and clinical studies, current challenges, and future research directions in the field of arrhythmias.

Yin, D., (2022) The Role of Sleep Deprivation in Arrhythmias. Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications. doi.org/10.15212/CVIA.2022.0013.

