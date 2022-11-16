Duke continues to receive top scores for patient safety from Leapfrog

For nine consecutive grading periods, Duke University Hospital, Duke Regional Hospital and Duke Raleigh Hospital received top scores for patient safety and the reduction of avoidable harm from The Leapfrog Group, an independent national nonprofit organization run by employers and other large purchasers of health benefits.

The "A" scores for Leapfrog's fall 2022 survey are part of the group's Hospital Safety Grades, issued every six months to nearly 3,000 hospitals across the country. Only 29% of hospitals nationwide achieved the Leapfrog fall 2022 "A" Hospital Safety Grade. In North Carolina, Duke University Health System hospitals were among 38 hospitals to achieve the grade.

Another 'A' grade from Leapfrog demonstrates our team's commitment to patient safety and providing the highest level of care at all three of our hospitals. Our team's hard work contributes to Duke's reputation as a world-class health system." Craig Albanese, M.D., executive vice president and chief operating officer of Duke University Health System

An expert panel used more than 20 performance measures to determine a letter grade of "A" to "F". This includes overall performance in patient safety and preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, and infections. The letter grade allows patients to make informed health care decisions before receiving treatment.