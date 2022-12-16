Follow-up clinic visits with a nephrologist after hospital discharge may improve survival in patients with acute kidney injury

Outpatient clinic visits with a nephrologist and attention to kidney complications and cardiovascular disease were associated with 29% lower risk of mortality compared to standard of care in patients with AKI during recent hospitalization.

Survivors of acute kidney injury (AKI) are a high-risk population, but many gaps exist in follow-up care. At a tertiary-care hospital, patients seen by the nephrology inpatient service with moderate to severe AKI are referred at discharge to an AKI follow-up clinic where they receive a standardized assessment that emphasizes management of cardiovascular risk and kidney complications. Researchers compared outcomes among patients who attended the AKI follow-up clinic to similar patients who received standard care.

While attendance at the AKI follow-up clinic was not associated with less dialysis or kidney disease, it was associated with lower mortality and more prescriptions for some cardioprotective medications. These findings, recently published in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases (AJKD), illustrate potential benefits of an AKI follow-up clinic, requiring confirmation in randomized trials.

Source:

National Kidney Foundation

Journal reference:

https://doi.org/10.1053/j.ajkd.2022.10.011

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Researchers explore failed SARS-CoV-2 screening at hospital entrances
Study shows only 75.8% of children under 15 have antibodies against measles
Multiomics analysis of kidney metabolism reveals a gatekeeper for viral infections
Squeezed by temp nurse costs, hospital systems create their own staffing agencies
Common kidney disease could be treated with existing medicines, new study shows
Leapfrog names USC Norris Cancer Hospital a 2022 Top Teaching Hospital
The incidence of antimicrobial resistance among urinary E. coli isolates is increasing in both hospital and community settings in Australia
Hospital financial decisions play a role in the critical shortage of pediatric beds for RSV patients

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
COVID-19 disruptions associated with lowest number of Australia’s public hospital elective surgeries