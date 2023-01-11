FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific launches HEK293 Feed, specifically designed for viral vector production

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc., a world leader in the development and manufacture of serum-free and chemically defined cell culture media for bioproduction and cell therapy manufacturing, today announced the launch of its BalanCD HEK293 Viral Feed. The chemically defined, nutrient-based HEK293-specific feed medium is designed to boost adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) production for gene therapy applications and viral vector-based vaccines.

Numerous gene therapies have received FDA approval and as more viral vector-based vaccines and gene therapies move into commercialization, the demand for large-scale, efficient viral vector manufacturing is increasing. For manufacturers, it is imperative to boost viral vector production to meet supply demands for vaccine and gene therapy manufacture. BalanCD HEK293 Viral Feed is optimized to deliver high titers and improve viral packaging efficiency by up to 67% compared to basal control without viral-specific feed for increased production efficiency. It is chemically defined and formulated to deliver consistent performance while increasing viral vector production in HEK293 cells grown in suspension and at scale.

Viral vector manufacturing must evolve rapidly to support increased numbers of gene therapies and viral vector-based vaccines being developed and commercialized. We developed BalanCD HEK293 Viral Feed specifically to increase yields and help manufacturers maximize production, and lower cost of goods related to viral vector-based drug programs.” Erik Vaessen, Chief Business Officer, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific.

BalanCD HEK293 Viral Feed is GMP manufactured using raw materials sourced using a strict raw material and supply chain program to ensure continuity of supply and lot-to-lot reliability for HEK293-specific applications. It is available in a 500 mL liquid format (catalog) and made-to-order powder format (or other configuration), and may be used with a wide range of basal growth media.