Newly diagnosed atrial fibrillation linked to modestly elevated risk of dementia

In a large study of diverse adults in California, individuals with newly diagnosed atrial fibrillation, or an irregular heart rhythm, had a modestly elevated risk of developing dementia. The Journal of the American Heart Association study found that this risk was higher in younger adults and those without chronic kidney disease, but did not substantially vary across sex, race, or ethnicity.

Related Stories

In the study of nearly 200,000 adults, incidence rates for dementia over a median follow-up of 3.3 years were 2.79 versus 2.04 per 100 person-years in individuals with versus without atrial fibrillation, respectively. (This means that over one year, there would be an average of 2.79 dementia diagnoses among 100 people with atrial fibrillation and 2.04 diagnoses among 100 people without atrial fibrillation. This translates to 279 per 10,000 and 204 per 10,000.)

After adjustments, atrial fibrillation was associated with a 13% higher risk of dementia. Adults aged <65 years had a 65% higher risk compared with older adults, those without chronic kidney disease had a 14% higher risk than those with chronic kidney disease.

These data highlight a possible link between atrial fibrillation and risk of subsequent dementia in certain populations. Further studies are needed to understand the mechanisms to explain this association, which may inform the use of treatments for atrial fibrillation."

Nisha Bansal, MD, MAS, Corresponding Author, University of Washington School of Medicine

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Nisha Bansal, N., et al. (2023) Incident Atrial Fibrillation and Risk of Dementia in a Diverse, Community‐Based Population. Journal of the American Heart Association. doi.org/10.1161/JAHA.122.028290.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Stick-on sensor alerts clinicians about heart failure complications
Are advanced dementia staging and severity of neuropsychiatric behavioral symptoms associated with the likelihood of divorce or separation in older adulthood?
Even small bouts of exercise protective against heart disease, cancer
Addition of sotatercept to existing therapy shows promise for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension
Healthier lifestyles promote longevity without chronic health conditions
Study reveals a new pathway for how children and adults develop cardiomyopathy
Long-term intermittent fasting can offer protection from heart-related COVID-19 complications
Serious pneumococcal infection increases the risk of a heart attack significantly

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Lack of sleep can be a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease