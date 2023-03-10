MGI supports a national genomic sequencing project that aims to build the largest genetic database in Brazil

São Paulo, March 6th, 2023 - MGI Tech Co. Ltd. (MGI), a company committed to building core tools and technology to lead life science, in partnership with Pensabio - a Brazilian distribution company, brings to Brazil a new technology to support a large national genomic sequencing project with sequencers. The goal of the project is sequencing the complete genomes of thousands of patients with rare diseases and hereditary cancers, searching for genetic markers in order to track inherited diseases for early diagnosis.

The initiative also objective to stimulate technological and scientific development in the country, by boosting the development of the Brazilian genomic industry.

"MGI is excited to bring to Brazil one of the most innovative genetic sequencing technologies* in the world. By supporting this project, we hope to contribute to innovative solutions, capability of improving the health and quality of life of all Brazilians", says Yongwei Zhang, CEO of MGI Americas.

Over the last three years, the project has seen more than 5600 patients. The new technology is expected to increase the sequencing speed of patients' genomes with rare diseases in Brazil.

"We have already created the largest genetic database in Brazil, which should be of great use to the scientific community that studies rare diseases, as well as to the entire health system. The information may contribute to various research in the future. We also want to establish protocols for the adoption of genomics in care practice, to accelerate diagnosis and refine therapeutic and preventive conduct, improving quality of life and reducing long-term health costs", says Dr. João Bosco de Oliveira Filho, project coordinator.

"Besides that, we intend to train professionals who can contribute with new discoveries in genomics, as happened at the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic, says Dr. Oliveira Filho.

Innovation for health impact

The Brazilian genomic project will adopt the MGI technology provided for large-scale population genomics research projects in different countries worldwide through its proven accurate, credible, and affordable sequencing platform. MGI's sequencing and automation technology was selected by Indonesia's Ministry of Health in last year to support its National Genome Project and contributed to Thailand’s roadmap for genomic medicine in Genomics Thailand Initiatives in October of the same year.

Powered by MGIs core DNBSEQ™ technology, DNBSEQ-T7* can generate 6TB of high-quality data daily and complete up to 60 whole human genomes per day. The ultra-fast and high-capacity equipment can turbocharge your sequencing which is recognized as one of the most powerful sequencers to date.

The equipment* is also able to perform deep exome sequencing, epigenome sequencing, transcriptome analysis, and tumor panels and can be used in large-scale analysis projects, using biochemical systems, fluidics, and optics, fully updated to make sequencing more efficient and productive.

About MGI

MGI Tech Co. Ltd. (MGI), headquartered in Shenzhen, is committed to building core tools and technology to lead life science through intelligent innovation. Based on its proprietary technology, MGI focuses on research & development, production and sales of sequencing instruments, reagents, and related products to support life science research, agriculture, precision medicine and healthcare. MGI is a leading producer of clinical high-throughput gene sequencers*, and its multi-omics platforms include genetic sequencing*, medical imaging, and laboratory automation. MGI's mission is to develop and promote advanced life science tools for future healthcare. For more information, please visit the MGI website or connect on Twitter, LinkedIn or YouTube.

Unless otherwise informed, StandardMPS and CoolMPS sequencing reagents, and sequencers for use with such reagents are not available in Germany, Spain, UK, Sweden, Belgium, Italy, Finland, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Portugal, Austria and Romania. Unless otherwise informed, StandardMPS sequencing reagents, and sequencers for use with such reagents are not available in Hong Kong.

About Pensabio

Pensabio was created to meet the most demanding exigences in Life Sciences in Brazil, with the commitment to offer high-end solutions, supported by high-level service services. Following the tradition of the Pensalab Group, the company's priority is customer satisfaction, whether in consulting, as well as sales, support or service delivery. Pensalab Group has more than 20 years of experience operating nationwide and Latin America. In addition to the company Pensabio, the Pensalab Group also owns the organizations Pensalab and Pensacom, with 4 offices in Brazil and one in the USA. For more information, visit the Pensabio website or connect through LinkedIn.