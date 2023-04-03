Spike protein could be responsible for memory loss in post-COVID-19 syndrome

Patients diagnosed with post-COVID-19 syndrome often experience cognitive and memory impairments. A new study by researchers from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) and UniRio provides insight into the mechanism behind this phenomenon. The study suggests that the Spike protein, responsible for the virus's entry into human cells, could be responsible for memory loss in post-COVID-19 syndrome. The study also identifies TLR4 receptor as a potential therapeutic target for the symptoms.

The study involved experiments with mice, where the researchers infused the Spike protein from SARS-CoV-2 into the brains of the animals. The results showed that the infusion induced delayed memory impairment, similar to post-COVID-19 syndrome in humans. The scientists observed an increase in the quantity and activation state of microglia, a type of brain cell involved in the innate immune response, and whose role is essential in neuroinflammatory diseases.

The study leaders, Claudia Figueiredo and Giselle Passos from the UFRJ's School of Pharmacy, explained that the activation of the TRL4 receptor by the viral protein induces neuroinflammation, leading to the elimination of synaptic proteins by microglia through a phagocytosis process. This results in memory impairment. The phenomenon was observed in both mice and humans, and patients with polymorphisms in the gene related to TLR4 were found to have a higher risk of developing late memory impairments after SARS-CoV-2 infection.

The researchers concluded that the Spike protein has a central role in the development of cognitive changes after COVID-19 and suggested that TLR4 is a promising target for the development of preventive and therapeutic strategies to avoid or treat memory loss caused by SARS-CoV-2.

The study was funded by the Carlos Chagas Filho Foundation for Research Support of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Faperj), with scholarships financed by the Brazilian National Council for Scientific and Technological Development (CNPq) and the Coordination for the Improvement of Higher Education Personnel (Capes).

Source:

Instituto Nacional de Ciência e Tecnologia de Biologia Estrutural e Bioimagem (INBEB)

Journal reference:

Fontes-Dantas, F. L., et al. (2023). SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein induces TLR4-mediated long-term cognitive dysfunction recapitulating post-COVID-19 syndrome in mice. Cell Reports. doi.org/10.1016/j.celrep.2023.112189.

Posted in: Cell Biology

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

The mortality gap during the COVID-19 pandemic: an increase in excess deaths in the US relative to peer West European countries
How does acute COVID-19 or COVID vaccination affect menstruation?
What is the effect of prior BCG vaccination on the immunogenicity and efficacy of subsequent COVID-19 vaccination?
Global search for sustainable protein sources: Turning to insects, weeds, and fungi to meet rising demand
Tighter core of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in new variants may have increased the virus's fitness
Is nirmatrelvir treatment of SARS-CoV-2 associated with a lower risk of post–COVID-19 condition?
Study indicates interleukin-6-dependant pathway dysregulation as a key druggable feature of COVID-19
The decision-making process for the launch of trials for COVID-19 repurposed antivirals

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
The breadth of immune responses following COVID-19 vaccination in hematology patients with diseases and treatments impacting B cell immunity