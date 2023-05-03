Heart Failure 2023 covers the entire spectrum of heart failure

Get ready for state-of-the-art discussions on new and emerging methods for heart failure management at Heart Failure 2023, a scientific congress of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC).

Heart Failure is the annual congress of the Heart Failure Association (HFA) of the ESC. The meeting takes place 20 to 23 May at the O 2 universum in Prague, Czechia and online. Explore the scientific programme.

This year's event features more interactive sessions than ever before. Including 'Meet the Experts' sessions with provocative statements and ample time for delegates to ask questions about today's pressing issues in clinical practice. Plus case-based and 'how-to' sessions which go beyond theory and delve into practical advice for improving patient care. During several career café moments, young heart failure specialists can seek advice from world-renowned experts." Professor Wilfried Mullens, congress chair

The world's leading event covers the entire spectrum of heart failure, from prevention to diagnosis and treatment. Novel research will be presented in several late-breaking clinical trial sessions and hundreds of scientific abstracts.

The scientific programme also showcases thought-provoking debates and exciting symposia, with opportunities for in-depth discussion with the presenters afterwards. Stay tuned for the forward-looking session 'Women taking centre stage in heart failure'. Taking a look at ongoing efforts to promote the roles and visibility of women in heart failure including the ESC Gender Policy and the benefits it may bring to women's progression. Hear from leading women in heart failure about developments in North America, early career decisions, and what would help young female cardiologists.

Not to miss: a look into the future of cardiology and heart failure, including the application of precision medicine. Professor Mullens said: "There are currently many options available to treat patients with heart failure but the question is how to select specific medicines and devices for patients with certain characteristics. During the congress we will hear how care might be individualised more in the future."

What's new in device therapy for heart failure? Find out in several sessions covering a range of technologies and looking at what's on the horizon. Professor Mullens said: "In the past, patients received medication first, then perhaps a device later on. However, devices are not just an add-on treatment if medicines do not achieve the desired result. Devices and drugs work synergistically and we will learn more about this concept during the congress."

Devices generate huge quantities of data: get up-to-the minute insights into how artificial intelligence (AI) is helping clinicians to manage this information. "Clinicians can use AI to pick out the important signals generated by devices that should be acted on," said Professor Mullens. "AI also has the potential to help clinicians select therapies for some groups of patients. And it holds promise for screening electronic medical records to identify patients with heart failure who have not yet been diagnosed so that they can be treated."

Exercise is beneficial for patients with heart failure but researchers are still trying to understand the underlying physiological, cellular and molecular mechanisms - get the latest evidence in a dedicated session. Basic science is featured throughout the congress, including a cutting edge session on new targets of treatment such as microRNA, the immune system, inflammation and metabolism.

Also on the agenda: key opinion leaders will reveal how treatment for advanced heart failure is evolving in terms of drugs, devices and heart transplantation. Including developments in organ donation, transplant procedures and post-transplant care.

The Heart Failure congress gathers health professionals and scientists from around the world. Register as press now and receive news releases from this ground-breaking event.