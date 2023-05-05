Global Access Diagnostics (GADx) welcomes new leadership

Global Access Diagnostics (GADx) announces today that Mr Mark Davis is stepping down as CEO and co-founder after 20 years of unwavering service, having created the organisation Mologic Ltd in June 2003 alongside his father and industry leader, Prof. Paul Davis. Paul was part of the original team that pioneered lateral flow technology and its deployment in the ClearBlue home pregnancy test and together, they guided the company to its position today as a leading innovator and developer of diagnostic products.

The move represents a major milestone in the journey of Mologic Ltd to transform from a privately held company to GADx, a social enterprise that reinvests its profits entirely in pursuit of global health programs. Over the past two decades, the organisation embraced creative solutions and blue-sky thinking to partner with hundreds of clients across the globe, to train the next generation of diagnostic innovators in the UK, US, and Senegal, and to develop innovative approaches for unmet diagnostic needs.

For several months, the members and Mark Davis have been preparing for this transition, acknowledging the unique skillset and strategy required to grow commercial activities alongside expertise in developing diagnostics for neglected diseases and unmet needs.

GADx’ parent company Global Access Health has contracted with the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI) to provide management services to support the organisation through the CEO transition. Dr. Randy Allen, a Director in the Global Markets Team at CHAI will be seconded to the organisation as acting General Manager. Dr. Allen brings a remarkable diversity of experience, commitment, and track record at the intersection of innovative diagnostics and global health programs. He will spearhead the recruitment of a permanent CEO, advance the delivery of the organisation’s key global health programs, and oversee the public launch of GADx’s 2023-2025 strategy. Additional support and expertise will be provided by Alan Staple, a Vice President at CHAI and the Head of the Global Markets Team. Mr Staple brings over 30 years’ management experience and a focus on bringing new products to market, reducing the costs and prices of existing products, and mobilising funding to implement more cost-effective diagnostic solutions and drug regimens.

The Members want to thank Mark for his commitment to growing a diagnostics company focussed on meeting unmet needs and ensuring that cutting edge innovation reaches those that need it the most.

Mark Davis says: “It has been a privilege to serve as CEO of the company I founded with Paul in 2003. Now is the right time for the organisation to benefit from new leadership that can focus on delivering the current wave of innovations. We have built a fantastic pipeline of products that harness the brilliance of the team and intellectual property at the cutting edge of diagnostic innovation. At the same time, our Contract Partnering Service is flourishing, thanks to the excellent work from our innovation and development teams over the years and the remarkable companies and institutions we are proud to partner with. I welcome this transition wholeheartedly – and hand over a much-cherished organisation to the next generation of leadership that will realise the store of its potential.”