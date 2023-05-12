Vector Biolabs expands viral vector manufacturing capacity and adds to QC capabilities

Vector Biolabs, a custom design and manufacturing service provider for AAV and adenovirus viral vectors announced the completion of a facility expansion to meet growing demand.

The purpose of the expansion was two-fold – it doubles our capacity, allowing us to extend our custom AAV and adenovirus production services to a wider audience in gene delivery, gene editing, and cell therapy applications, and it adds cleanroom space and analytical instrumentation to support our customers’ quality needs as they progress through preclinical studies and toward IND submission.” Ken Guo, Co-founder, Vector Biolabs.

The new facility includes a cleanroom manufacturing suite, QC labs, warehousing, and office space. The additional capacity will allow Vector to maintain its current rapid turnaround time as demand in the field increases, as well as add new product characterization and QC services to its offering. XD Shao, a co-founder, noted that the team at Vector is growing alongside the facility. “Vector has served as a dependable scientific and development collaborator for our clients' research initiatives since 2004. We provide project-specific technical expertise and insight to hundreds of customers across pharma, biotech, and academia based on our decades of experience in the viral vector field. As we add capabilities, we’re taking care to maintain the collaborative service that has made us the most cited company in gene delivery.”